All subjects listed below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Dec. 8-11:

➜ On Dec. 10, Anthony W. Graves, 20, of Piper City, was arrested for domestic battery after an argument with his girlfriend at his Piper City residence. Graves allegedly pushed the victim in the chest, grabbed her by the wrist, threw her over his shoulder, carried her outside to the street and left her. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused on-scene treatment.

➜ On Dec. 10, a sheriff’s deputy completed a theft report from a rural Gibson City resident.

➜ On Dec. 10, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Gibson City resident’s report of a civil disturbance that actually took place in another jurisdiction. The information was forwarded to the proper authority.

➜ On Dec. 10, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a missing juvenile report in Melvin. While the deputy was at the residence taking the report, the juvenile returned home unharmed.

➜ On Dec. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased person in rural Sibley. Upon the Ford County deputy coroner’s arrival, sheriff’s deputies were released from the scene. No foul play was suspected. The coroner’s office was conducting an investigation.

➜ On Dec. 9, a sheriff’s deputy checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle in the Tri-point school parking lot in Piper City.

➜ On Dec. 8, a sheriff’s deputy stood by for a property exchange in Melvin.

➜ On Dec. 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare check in Melvin. The resident was found to be OK.

➜ On Dec. 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a tenant dispute in rural Paxton.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies made eight traffic stops, made one agency assist and handled six civil matters.

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Alexandria F. Muller, 25, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, Dec. 9, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Maple and Center streets. The accident occurred around noon when Muller was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre south on Maple Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 2017 Hyundai driven by Demetrius D. Couzens, 40, of Paxton. Couzens was ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol. No injuries were reported.

➜ Michael P. Surratt, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for theft of utility services at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, for repeatedly turning back on his water meter without the City of Paxton’s permission after his water service had been shut off in January.

➜ Neil J. McClanahan, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

➜ Matthew C. Arends, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 3:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, following a verbal dispute with his wife that turned physical.

➜ Hunter A. Whitson, 28, of Gibson City, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in court — one out of Ford County, the other out of Champaign County — at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. An anonymous caller had reported to police that Whitson was in Paxton.

➜ Michael K. Brown, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for obstruction of justice and a sex offender violation during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, 349 N. Railroad Ave. At 10:33 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, which was closed at the time. The vehicle had been seen driving in circles around the area and eventually stopped in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the vehicle was leaving the parking lot. Police pulled over the vehicle for an obstructed license plate. Brown, the driver, was found with a 17-year-old female from Loda. Further charges are pending, police said.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Maple and Spruce streets at 8:38 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. The accident occurred when a 17-year-old female from Loda was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and struck a guide wire that had broken away from a utility pole and was sitting in the intersection. The car struck the wire, damaging the car.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Brian D. Stephenson, 55, of Clifton, was arrested by Clifton police for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Friday, Dec. 8.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident southeast of Cissna Park on Thursday, Dec. 7. The accident occurred when Ashley R. Walder, 20, of Hoopeston, was driving south on County Road 1800 East, near County Road 50 North, and lost control of her vehicle when the roadway’s surface turned to gravel. Walder’s vehicle entered a ditch and overturned.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Sandra L. Overman, 49, of 1112 N. Church St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

➜ Latisha E. Measaw, 45, of Foosland, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Monday, Dec. 4.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Bridget Davis, 38, of Hoopeston, was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop intersection on Monday, Dec. 11, following a two-vehicle accident in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 12:49 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45/52 and County Road 2900 North, near Clifton. A preliminary investigation indicated that Davis was driving a 2005 Dodge van east when she failed to yield to a northbound 2013 Dodge car driven by Alexander Crosswell, 23, of Watseka. Crosswell’s car collided with the van at the intersection. Both vehicles landed in a ditch. Both drivers and a passenger in Davis’ vehicle — Alexander Davis, 54, of Hoopeston — were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.