Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Misdemeanors

• Ellis Lamar Holden, 57, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

• Brittani N. Alvarado, no age listed, of Paxton, for writing bad checks.

• Sarah A. Paul, 53, of Gibson City, for writing bad checks.

• Keanan A. Crabb, 18, of Roberts, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Rebecca Maude Williams, 39, of Melvin, for two counts of domestic battery.



Civil law violation

• Theresa S. Nelson, 49, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Harlie N. Nelson, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Jarred D. Dale, 24, of Farmer City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Kade Hill, 20, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Yonne K. Stevens, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Alexandria F. Mullee, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Demetrius D. Couzens, no age listed, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Tyvon M. Davis, 25, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Craig R. Hunt of Rantoul vs. William P. Daniels of Rantoul.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Patricia A. Chirco (Patricia A. Karr) of Loda.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Brittany N. Knight (Brittany N. Mercier) of Kentland, Ind.

• JH Portfolio Debt Equities vs. Todd Freese of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Robert Phillips of Melvin.

• Capital One Bank vs. Michael Grove of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Justin C. Lage of Melvin.



Divorces

• Chad M. Cox vs. Tangela Cox.



Family (Child support)

• Clara Holt and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Taylor Behn.



Orders of protection

• Amber J. Encinia vs. Sean M. Clark.