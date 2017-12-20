Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Ellis Lamar Holden, 57, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
• Brittani N. Alvarado, no age listed, of Paxton, for writing bad checks.
• Sarah A. Paul, 53, of Gibson City, for writing bad checks.
• Keanan A. Crabb, 18, of Roberts, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Rebecca Maude Williams, 39, of Melvin, for two counts of domestic battery.
Civil law violation
• Theresa S. Nelson, 49, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Harlie N. Nelson, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Jarred D. Dale, 24, of Farmer City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Kade Hill, 20, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Yonne K. Stevens, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Alexandria F. Mullee, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Demetrius D. Couzens, no age listed, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Tyvon M. Davis, 25, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Craig R. Hunt of Rantoul vs. William P. Daniels of Rantoul.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Patricia A. Chirco (Patricia A. Karr) of Loda.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Brittany N. Knight (Brittany N. Mercier) of Kentland, Ind.
• JH Portfolio Debt Equities vs. Todd Freese of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Robert Phillips of Melvin.
• Capital One Bank vs. Michael Grove of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Justin C. Lage of Melvin.
Divorces
• Chad M. Cox vs. Tangela Cox.
Family (Child support)
• Clara Holt and the Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Taylor Behn.
Orders of protection
• Amber J. Encinia vs. Sean M. Clark.
