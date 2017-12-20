PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jason R. Pontious, 40, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street in Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery after police were called to his residence at 8:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

➜ Damien M. Wilson, 18, who listed an address in the 800 block of East Patton Street in Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

➜ Kaitlin M. Grills, 22, who listed an address in the 100 block of South Dixon Street in Rankin, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Cherry Street. The 2011 Dodge Journey that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A 28-year-old female who lives in the 100 block of East State Street in Paxton reported to police at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, that a person had made threats to her via Facebook. Police continue to investigate.

➜ A Link card was reported stolen last month. The theft occurred sometime around Nov. 15. Police said they have a suspect but no arrest had been made as of Tuesday.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Dec. 8-18:

➜ On Dec. 17, a sheriff’s deputy completed a property damage crash report of a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that had went into a ditch at 19th Street and North Melvin Street in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Dec. 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Elliott. The verbal argument was resolved when the male party agreed to leave for the night.

➜ On Dec. 17, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a motorist on Interstate 57 at milepost 261 in Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Cabery. The verbal argument was resolved when the female party agreed to leave for the night.

➜ On Dec. 17, a sheriff’s deputy took a report of the theft of Christmas lawn ornaments in Elliott.

➜ On Dec. 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic dispute in rural Thawville. The verbal argument was resolved when the deputy transported an 18-year-old male to Gilman to stay with friends.

➜ On Dec. 16, a sheriff’s deputy took a report from a police agency reporting a possible sexual assault of a minor which may have occurred in Ford County. The deputy contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ hotline and will follow-up and assist DCFS with an investigation.

➜ On Dec. 16, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to an injured deer in the road at the intersectionof Illinois 115 and Ford County Road 500 North, west of Paxton. The deer was gone upon arrival.

➜ On Dec. 16, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with suspicious activity and an open door at a downtown Gibson City business.

➜ On Dec. 16, a sheriff’s deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle occupied by two males parked in rural Piper City. Upon speaking with the males, they said they were waiting to meet the owner of a car they were attempting to buy. The deputy confirmed the owner was on the way to meet with the males.

➜ On Dec. 15, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an unattended fire in rural Rankin. The fire was extinguished.

➜ On Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Roberts Gym. The vehicle was unoccupied and registered to a known Roberts resident.

➜ On Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Cabery residence for a civil stand-by while a child visitation exchange took place between parents.

➜ On Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services with a welfare check in the Gibson City area.

➜ On Dec. 13, a sheriff’s deputy took an incident report for the Canadian National Railroad concerning the conductor receiving a minor injury while at a railroad crossing in rural Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 13, a sheriff’s deputy towed an abandoned vehicle that had been left in the middle of the road at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Ford County Road 700 East in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Dec. 13, a sheriff’s deputy took a property damage crash report for a crash involving a car and a deer that occurred in rural Gibson City. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, and no injuries were reported.

➜ On Dec. 12, a sheriff’s deputy took a report of the theft of jewelry in Clarence.

➜ On Dec. 12, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a hunting dog that had fallen into a farm pond in rural Kempton. The deputy and hunter were able to rescue the dog, which was unharmed.

➜ On Dec. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic problem which occurred in Piper City. A male suspect was arrested for domestic battery.

➜ On Dec. 10, a sheriff’s deputy completed a theft report from a rural Gibson City resident.

➜ On Dec. 10, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Gibson City resident who reported a civil disturbance that actually took place in another jurisdiction. The information was forwarded to the proper authority.

➜ On Dec. 10, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a missing juvenile report in Melvin. While the deputy was at the residence taking the report, the juvenile returned home unharmed.

➜ On Dec. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a deceased person in rural Sibley. Upon the Ford County deputy coroner’s arrival, the sheriff’s deputies were released from the scene. No foul play is suspected. The coroner’s office is conducting an investigation.

➜ On Dec. 10, Anthony W. Graves, 20, of Piper City, was arrested for domestic battery after an argument with his girlfriend at his Piper City residence. Graves allegedly pushed the victim in the chest, grabbed her by the wrist, threw her over his shoulder, carried her outside to the street and left her. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused on-scene treatment.

➜ On Dec. 9, a sheriff’s deputy checked on a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle in the Tri-point school parking lot in Piper City.

➜ On Dec. 8, a sheriff’s deputy stood by for a property exchange in Melvin.

➜ On Dec. 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare check in Melvin. The resident was found to be OK.

➜ On Dec. 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a tenant dispute in rural Paxton.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Patricia S. Austin, 35, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Sunday, Dec. 17.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jarrett M. Hixon, 27, of Ashkum, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday, Dec. 17, following a one-vehicle accident near Ashkum. The accident occurred when Hixon fell asleep as was driving west on County Road 2900 North, near County Road 780 East. His vehicle entered a ditch on the south side of the road. Hixon left the scene without notifying police and was transported by his girlfriend to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Hixon’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Natalie D. Venable, 42, of Champaign, was brought to the Iroquois County Jail by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Dec. 16. Venable was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a battery charge.

➜ Jill N. Williams, 33, of Sheldon, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Dec. 15. Williams was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Grover J. Umphryes, 28, of Michigan City, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful use of a weapon and issued citations for improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, driving with a suspended driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol on Thursday, Dec. 14. The arrest was made following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and County Road 1889 East in Iroquois County. Umphryes allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment, and a search of his vehicle revealed a gun and open alcohol. Umphryes was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of injuries he sustained.