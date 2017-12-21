Fire claims Paxton man's home just days before Christmas

Dave Buhr stands outside his home at 317 W. Pells St. on Thursday, Dec. 21, after the story-story house was destroyed by fire.

PAXTON — Dave Buhr held off tears Thursday afternoon as he reflected on the outpouring of support he had received from the Paxton community after his home of 22 years was destroyed by fire.

“One thing I love about Paxton is the community pulls together to help somebody out,” Buhr said as friends and family members helped remove some of the few salvageable items from the rubble.

Based on the damage, Buhr assumes his two-story home at 317 W. Pells St. is a total loss. He assumes he will have a long road ahead of him in trying to get his life back in order.

But Buhr was still trying to stay positive, and he knew that the community was working hard to make sure his Christmas holiday can still be, too.

“There’s some stuff happening in the background that I’m aware of and also that I’m not aware of,” Buhr said.

In addition to receiving help from his friends and family — including his parents and his two sons — in removing salvageable items from his destroyed home, Buhr is getting support from his good friends Deane and Cordelia Geiken, who are letting him stay at their home in Paxton until he can get a more permanent living situation lined up.

The Geikens also set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of Buhr and his family. As of Thursday afternoon, just two hours after the GoFundMe page went live at www.gofundme.com/dave-buhr-family-fire-recovery-fund, seven people had donated a combined $525 toward the $5,000 fundraising goal.

“The outpouring of offers to help has been heartwarming,” Cordelia Geiken said on the GoFundMe page. “At this time, money is the best gift, besides prayers, that we can give them. This way they can purchase what they will need to rebuild their home.”

Paxton Emergency Management Agency volunteer Steve Klein also is accepting donations of clothes and toiletries for the Buhr family. Klein, who lives across the street from the Buhrs, said he has placed donation boxes on the front porch of his home at 304 W. Pells St., and people can leave items in them. Needed are extra-large shirts, pants (sizes 36-by-32 and 34-by-30) and size 11 shoes.

Before Wednesday night, Buhr had planned to take an airplane on Friday to Colombia in South America to spend Christmas with his wife, Maryury Buhr, and her two children. They are planning to move to Paxton to be with him and his two sons once she receives her permanent residency visas, Buhr said.

With everything he has to deal with now, whether Buhr makes that trip remains to be seen. He admits there is a lot on his mind.

“I think I’m mentally in shock and numb right now,” Buhr said. “I don’t think it’s totally soaked in.”

Buhr was at work at Charles Industries in Rantoul when he received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday from some friends, telling him that his house was on fire.

Immediately, Buhr left work and went home. When he got there, he could see flames coming from the back half of the home’s second story.

Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said firefighters spent about an hour fighting the blaze, then left the scene after it was put out.

Buhr said firefighters’ efforts helped save the downstairs, and they even took the time to use tarps to protect his possessions on that floor from potential water damage.

So when firefighters left, the damage was “pretty well contained to two rooms upstairs,” Buhr said.

Buhr left at that time, thinking the fire was put out. He went to go stay the night with the Geikens, who live on the same street.

“We took a change of clothes and just some basic stuff out around 9 o’clock, and we were planning on coming back (Thursday) to work on the rest of it, because the house really wasn’t secured,” Buhr said.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Buhr received a call, informing him that his house was again on fire.

“When I got down there around 1:45 a.m., the entire upstairs was involved, from one end to the other,” Buhr said.

An estimated 25 firefighters from Paxton, Buckley and Loda responded, staying on scene for about three hours, Kingren said.

The home was destroyed.

“One part of the house is all the way down through the basement, and the other part of the house is pretty well water-logged,” Buhr said.

The good news is no one was hurt. Even Buhr’s two 1-year-old Dutch shepherds, Draco and Nova, survived unscathed, after Klein and Paxton police officer Chad Johnson got them out safely.

An investigator for the state fire marshal’s office is assisting the Paxton fire department in investigating the cause and origin of the fire, but nothing has been determined yet, Kingren said.

“We had the fire marshal in there, and he’s uncertain, really, what caused it,” Kingren said. “There’s a possibility of a few things, but he left it undetermined on the report. We’re not sure (either). We were dumbfounded to see it engulfed like it was (after putting out the fire the first time). We felt it may be suspicious, but we’re not sure. For whatever reason, it rekindled and pretty much destroyed the house the second go-around.

“So we really don’t know. There’s potential for a few things. Possibly it was just a rekindle. The investigator thought maybe the cellulose insulation had smoldered and dropped down to the wall line.”