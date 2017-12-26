Man faces vehicular hijacking, kidnapping charges in Ford County

Joshua A. Hatten, 31, of Villa Grove, is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident, attempted vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery, among other charges.

PAXTON — A parolee from Villa Grove remains today at the Ford County Jail on a slew of charges stemming from a series of alleged crimes last week in Paxton.

Paxton’s acting police chief, Coy Cornett, said that Joshua A. Hatten, 31, is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident, attempted vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery, among other charges.

Hatten’s bond is set at $300,000 for the local charges, but Cornett noted that the Illinois Department of Corrections has also obtained a “no-bond” warrant against Hatten for violating his parole.

The series of alleged crimes all happened on Tuesday, Dec. 19, starting when Hatten fled the scene of an accident in downtown Paxton, Cornett said. The accident occurred at the intersection of Pells and Market streets around 5 p.m., when Hatten, driving a 1998 Toyota Camry, allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old male from Paxton, who was not injured.

Cornett said Hatten allegedly fled the scene in his car, which he then left in the parking lot of the Community Resource & Counseling Center (CRCC), 1510 W. Ottawa Road, after smoke started coming from it.

After exiting the smoking car, Hatten then allegedly tried to hijack three vehicles, committing multiple aggravated batteries in the process, Cornett said.

“He punched multiple people out there, shoved multiple people,” Cornett said.

After three unsuccessful tries, Hatten then successfully hijacked a vehicle that had entered the CRCC parking lot, Cornett said. Hatten allegedly got into the vehicle, implied he had a weapon and told the driver to start driving, Cornett said.

The driver went to the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St., then jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the store, telling the clerk to call 911, Cornett said.

Seconds later, a 72-year-old woman entered the store and said a man — Hatten — was trying to steal her vehicle, Cornett said.

A Paxton resident who was inside the store at the time then ran outside to confront Hatten, Cornett said.

“He takes control of the subject and holds him until police get on scene,” Cornett said.

Hatten was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City before being taken to the Ford County Jail.

As of Tuesday, no formal charges had been filed against Hatten in Ford County Circuit Court by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian.

Cornett said police are seeking a multitude of charges against Hatten, including three counts of attempted vehicular hijacking, one count of vehicular hijacking, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of aggravated battery.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections’ website, Hatten was paroled on May 16 from Taylorville Correctional Center, where he had been housed since January 2015 after being sentenced to six years in prison for a conviction he received in Douglas County for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Hatten previously served a four-year prison term for a forgery conviction he received in Douglas County.