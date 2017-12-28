Joshua A. Hatten, 31, who listed addresses in Tuscola and Villa Grove, was charged in Ford County Circuit Court on Thursday with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony; two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony; one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, a Class 2 felony; two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony; and five counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

PAXTON — Ford County’s prosecutor filed 11 felony charges Thursday against a Douglas County man who tried hijacking several vehicles after fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in downtown Paxton.

State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Joshua A. Hatten, 31, who listed addresses in Tuscola and Villa Grove, was expected to be formally arraigned on the charges at 9 a.m. Friday in Ford County Circuit Court.

“The brazen manner in which Mr. Hatten committed the alleged offenses is outrageous, and individuals need to know that if they commit these types of acts in Ford County, they will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Killian said in a news release.

On Thursday, Killian charged Hatten with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony; two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony; one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, a Class 2 felony; two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony; and five counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

Earlier in the week, Hatten was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hatten is due in Ford County Circuit Court on the traffic charges at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

Hatten remained Thursday at the Ford County Jail in Paxton. His bond was set at $300,000, but Paxton’s acting police chief, Coy Cornett, noted that the Illinois Department of Corrections had also obtained a “no-bond” warrant against Hatten for violating his parole.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections’ website, Hatten was paroled on May 16 from Taylorville Correctional Center, where he had been housed after being sentenced to six years in prison in January 2015 for a conviction he received in Douglas County for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Hatten previously served a four-year prison term for a forgery conviction he received in Douglas County.

If convicted of any of the Class 2 or Class 3 felonies filed by Killian, Hatten would be eligible for an extended prison sentence — of up to 14 years or up to 10 years, with the length depending on the charge — based on his previous aggravated battery conviction in Douglas County.

According to Killian and Cornett, the series of alleged crimes all happened on Dec. 19, starting when Hatten fled the scene of an accident in downtown Paxton.

Cornett said Hatten allegedly fled the scene in his car, which he then left in the parking lot of the Community Resource & Counseling Center, 1510 W. Ottawa Road, after smoke started coming from it.

After exiting the smoking car, Hatten then allegedly tried to hijack three vehicles, committing multiple aggravated batteries in the process, Cornett said.

Killian said Hatten first tried taking a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander belonging to Rosetta Strawser by force while the vehicle was occupied with two children under age 13. In doing so, Hatten allegedly grabbed Strawser by the arm and began pushing her, and he also allegedly punched one of the children in the face and the other in the groin.

When he was unsuccessful, Hatten allegedly tried taking a vehicle belonging to Jerome Gervais, again by force, Killian said. The charges allege Hatten shoved Gervais, then grabbed Gervais’ keys and told Gervais that he was armed with a gun and a knife and would kill him if he did not give him his car.

Hatten also allegedly entered the CRCC building and tried to take car keys from individuals within the building, Killian said.

Hatten then allegedly entered a vehicle occupied by Joshua Cravero and forced Cravero to drive him into Paxton, Killian said. Cravero went to the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St., then jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the store, telling the clerk to call 911, Cornett said.

Seconds later, a 72-year-old woman, whom Killian identified as Nelda Ditchfield, entered the store and said that a man — Hatten — was trying to steal her 2011 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle. The charges allege Hatten had grabbed Ditchfield by the arm and began pulling on her arm before she got away.

A Paxton resident who was inside the store at the time — identified as Brad Eichelberger — then ran outside to confront Hatten, subduing him until police arrived, Cornett said.

“I want to commend officer Robert Yates and the entire Paxton Police Department for their quick action and investigation of this matter,” Killian said, “and I want to thank Brad Eichelberger for putting himself in harm’s way to keep Mr. Hatten at the scene until police were able to respond.”