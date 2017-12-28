Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Britnie M. Miller, 29, of Sycamore, for retail theft (more than $300).
• Courtney A. White, 38, of Chicago, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Brendan F. King, 33, of Paxton, for criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000).
Misdemeanors
• Brittani N. Alvarado, no age listed, of Paxton, for writing bad checks.
• Sarah A. Paul, 53, of Gibson City, for writing bad checks.
• Keanan A. Crabb, 18, of Roberts, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Rebecca Maude Williams, 39, of Melvin, for two counts of domestic battery.
• Jason R. Pontious, 40, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
• Michael P. Surratt, 55, of Paxton, for unlawful interference with a public utility.
• Joyce R. Surratt, 48, of Paxton, for unlawful interference with a public utility.
Civil law violation
• Jarred D. Dale, 24, of Farmer City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Keanan A. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Megan L. Schoonover, 31, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• D.A. Dreon Carter, 22, of Champaign, for driving without a valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anthony T. Chapman, 55, of Bolingbrook, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ryan Daniel Durham, 27, of Saybrook, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jeffery Lee Hutcherson, 48, of Ogden, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert L. Dinkins, 31, of Gibson City, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Neva J. Rohrer, 71, of Sibley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Calero G. Montenegro, 44, of Buckley, for driving without a valid driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
• Lindsy A. Slade, 37, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jana L. Zabel, 68, of Donovan, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Nichole E. Tull, 39, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua A. Hatten, 31, of Villa Grove, for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Tonya L. Peters, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kaitlin M. Grills, 22, of Rankin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jose L. Sanchez, 18, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James K. Riley, 25, of Gardner, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Seth L. Welch, 27, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Diane D. Walgora, 56, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Gustavo Colunga, 21, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Nina A. Birkenfield, 55, of Crest Hill, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew L. Glazik, 24, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jenna L. Seibring, 27, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• John C. Melntosh, 46, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Darrian E. Bpyd, 20, of Champaign, for improper passing on the left.
• Gerardo L. Martinez, 32, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Chenoa, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Miguel Angel Salazar-Gallegos, 20, of Crest Hill, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brian H.W. Ji, 22 of Northbrook, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Madeline R. Wilson, 22, of Paris, Ill., for disregarding an official traffic-control device and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Juan Gerardo Cheline-Paterson, 49, of Gilberts, no offense listed.
• Luis F. Vargas-Martinez, 22, of Cicero, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Karlie M. Blahey, 18, of Hoopeston, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Scott Allan Hufford, 50, of Oakwood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James J. Poustka, 56, of Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Austin M. Lefkowitz, 25, of Urbana, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ivan Garcia, 42, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Juan Gerardo Cheline-Paterson, 49, of Gilberts, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan R. Fields, no age listed, of Farmer City, for disregarding a stop sign and failure to wear a seat belt.
• Eric Esquivel, no age listed, of Romeoville, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Shad E. Griffen, no age listed, of Mahomet, for disregarding a stop sign and using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Elisa L. Willis, 30, of Bellflower, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Oscar Mateo Garcia, 29, of Sibley, for a child restraint violation and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Ordinance violations
• Brenna J. Combs, 23, of Paxton, no offense listed.
Small claims
• JH Portfolio Debt Equities vs. Todd Freese of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Robert Phillips of Melvin.
• Capital One Bank vs. Michael Grove of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Justin C. Lage of Melvin.
• Capital One Bank vs. Andy D. Coy Jr. of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Richard J. Doman of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Aaron T. Hobbs of Gibson City.
• Crown Asset Management vs. Kayla M. Lancaster of Paxton.
• Crown Asset Management vs. Jessica Stout of Paxton.
• Bank of America vs. Janet L. Livengood of Piper City.
• Cavalry SPV I vs. Karly Yohnka of Kempton.
• The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute vs. Christopher L. Burdette of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Amy J. Schroeder of Melvin.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Teresa Wilson of Gibson City.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Catherine D. Hunter of Roberts.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. David Ager of Roberts.
• Capital One Bank vs. Douglas J. Dunlavey of Kempton.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. William Lindsay of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association vs. Katherine J. Tull of Gibson City and Thomas E. Tull of Gibson City.
• U.S. Bank vs. Lloyd W. Dehm Jr. of Roberts.
Family (Child support)
• Bridget Milligan and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Shane Anderson.
• Cheyenne S. Speegle and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Joseph E. Ferguson-Chinwah.
• Sarah Hawk and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Austin Carrington.
• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Meredith Mahon.
Divorces
• Kevin Applebee vs. Rhonda Applebee.
