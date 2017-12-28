Four new troopers assigned to District 21

ASHKUM — Four new Illinois State Police troopers have been assigned to District 21 after graduating from the Illinois State Police Academy on Dec. 22.

The four new troopers were members of Cadet Class 126 during their 25 weeks of training at the academy. They will begin a 14-week field training program and will be patroling in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome these new Troopers to District 21,” said ISP Capt. Darryl Bogard. “We look forward to their successful completion of the field training program and anticipate their future contributions to District 21. Congratulations to you all.”

The four new troopers are:

➜ Ronald W. Brooks, who received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southern Illinois University and served three years as a police officer/detective for the Murphysboro Police Department.

➜ Zachary E. Brooks, who received a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Southern Illinois University and served three years as a police officer for the Murphysboro Police Department. Brooks also served two years as a conservation officer for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

➜ Blake A. Harsy, who received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Governor’s State University and served five years as a police officer for the Carbondale Police Department.

➜ Adam T. Markwell, who received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and business management from Southern Illinois University and served one year as a police officer for the St. Louis County Police Department.