PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ A 17-year-old male from Paxton was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Sunday, Dec. 24, following a two-vehicle accident on the curve where Market Street and Ottawa Road meet. The accident occurred around 9:35 a.m. when the teen-ager was driving a 2001 Buick Century south on Market Street. The teen’s car went into a slide, causing it to strike the side of an eastbound 2014 Acura MDX driven by Shilpi Sharma, 31, of Carlinville. No injuries were reported.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Georgia man struck a deer with his vehicle on Paxton’s west edge on Friday, Dec. 22. The accident occurred at the intersection of Baltimore Drive and Ottawa Road. Jeremy L. Jordan, 40, of Jefferson, Ga., struck the deer with his 2017 Nissan Armada, causing more than $1,500 in damage.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Elisa L. Willis, 30, of Bellflower, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, Dec. 23.

➜ Shad E. Griffen, 35, of rural Mahomet, for disobeying a stop sign and using an electronic communication device while driving on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

➜ Jarred D. Dale, 24, of rural Farmer City, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Monday, Dec. 18.

➜ Ryan D. Durham, 27, of Saybrook, for aggravated driving with a revoked driver’s license, an in-state warrant and a muffler violation on Monday, Dec. 18.

➜ Eric Esquivel, 21, of Romeoville, for disobeying a stop sign on Monday, Dec. 18.

FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Dec. 19-26:

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a door alarm in rural Melvin. The alarm was unfounded.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a car in a ditch in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy took a crash report from a driver whose vehicle had slid into a pole next to the Blue Fish Café on Main Street in Elliott. There were no injuries reported.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a motorist assist on Interstate 57 at milepost 259, about two miles south of Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle on Wagner Road in Cabery. A pickup truck was pulling a snowmobile from one side of the road to another after the snowmobile had broken down.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy handled a complaint of illegal parking called in by a Piper City resident.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver at U.S. 24 and Illinois 115, near Piper City.

➜ On Dec. 26, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver with a tire change at Illinois 54 and State Street in Roberts.

➜ On Dec. 25, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a verbal domestic disturbance in rural Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 25, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a motorist assist on Interstate 57 at milepost 261 near Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 25, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver on Illinois 9 at County Road 1300 East in rural Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 24, sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 vehicle slideoffs throughout Ford County as a result of snowfall.

➜ On Dec. 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a verbal domestic disturbance in Cabery.

➜ On Dec. 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 2100 East in rural Paxton. Five people were transported to a hospital in Hoopeston for treatment of minor injuries.

➜ On Dec. 22, a sheriff’s deputy took a report of reckless driving in rural Loda.

➜ On Dec. 22, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver with an overheated vehicle in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Dec. 22, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to assist Illinois State Police with a motorist assist on Interstate 57 at milepost 266, about five miles north of Paxton. The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived in the area.

➜ On Dec. 22, a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a rural Gibson City resident to check a suspicious package that was found on the resident’s front door step. The package was identified to be a $5 Dairy Queen lunch box.

➜ On Dec. 21, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver in Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 21, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Piper City when a third-party caller reported hearing yelling and screaming from a downstairs apartment. All parties had left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.

➜ On Dec. 19, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint regarding the abuse of dogs in Clarence. The report was determined to be unfounded.

➜ On Dec. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police officers with transporting an arrestee to the Ford County Jail.

➜ On Dec. 19, a sheriff’s deputy took a report regarding the theft of a wallet in Piper City.

➜ On Dec. 19, a sheriff’s deputy checked a suspicious vehicle in Gibson City.

➜ On Dec. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Ford County coroner with a lift assist in Gibson City.

➜ On Dec. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with a suspicious person.