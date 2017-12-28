Q&A with Ford County Coroner Doug Wallace

After 23 years of working for the Ford County Coroner’s Office, including for the past 17 years as the county’s elected coroner, 64-year-old Roberts resident Doug Wallace will be retiring next week and moving to Hamburg, a tiny village along the Mississippi River in Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois. Wallace has ties to that area of the state, having grown up in Jersey County and graduated from high school in Jerseyville. Wallace, who has lived and farmed in the Roberts area since 1974, will be replaced as coroner by another resident of that town — Rick Flessner, who has served under Wallace as Ford County’s chief deputy coroner since 2012 and as a deputy coroner since 2008. Flessner’s appointment is effective from Jan. 4 through Nov. 30. Ford County Record Editor Will Brumleve recently sat down with Wallace to discuss his time as coroner. The following is a sampling of the give-and-take ...



Brumleve: Tell me about how you became coroner.

Wallace: I got on the fire department in 1987 in Roberts. And I became an EMT (emergency medical technician) around that same time. At some point, Coroner Jeff Bane, my predecessor, said to me, ‘Hey, do you want to be a deputy coroner?’ I go, ‘Sure.’ He thought that since I was an EMT, I knew what to look for and stuff.



Brumleve: When was this?

Wallace: It was in the 1990s. I was a deputy coroner and then became chief deputy coroner (around the year 2000). Then (Bane) and the county board kind of butted heads. That’s why he resigned. So took over (as coroner) in 2001. (Bane) got upset with how the county board was doing things, and so he just resigned and asked me if I wanted to do it, and I go, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try.’

But one thing (Bane) didn’t do was teach me all the paperwork that was involved in it. A lot of the stuff, I was kind of self-taught in.

Rick (Flessner) has been my chief deputy for a while now, and he was a deputy before that. I’m going to teach him (the coroner’s responsibilities) for a couple of weeks here (before I leave). So the last couple weeks I’m here I’m going to show him what to do, because the coroner’s office has changed a lot since I took over.



Brumleve: How so?

Wallace: There’s a lot more paperwork, and everyone wants more documentation on everything than what it used to be. When I took over, there were a lot of records that were lost.

Bob Boyce was the coroner, and I don’t know who was before — I’ve never really traced it down — but everybody was working out of their home. Even Jeff Bane was working out of his home. And so there were a lot of records that just weren’t there.

And then the records I do have, I notice, I go, ‘Dang, Bob’s got a box this big with years of stuff.’ But that’s one year (of paperwork) for me.

There was not that much paperwork left over and not that much investigation in it. I think I investigate more than the others did.



Brumleve: Was it mandates from the state that prompted more paperwork?

Wallace: Yeah. The state wanted more paperwork, and the other thing is there’s so much litigation anymore that I think you need to have a paper trail on everything anymore.

Everybody does it nowadays — a long paper trail, just like the hospitals on the HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) requirements. You’ve got to have a paper trail. So that’s why I’ve been trying to keep that up.

And I’m going to say this: I didn’t do the (coroner’s) job for money, but I do kind of complain once in a while because it doesn’t pay. It flat-out doesn’t pay.

It’s funny. All the time I used to run for (election as) coroner, people would go, ‘God, with the kind of money you’re making, I’d be doing it, too.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, how much do you think I make?’ And they’d go, ‘Well, you make more than the sheriff.’ And I’d go, ‘Huh? That’s funny.’”



Brumleve: What is your salary as coroner?

Wallace: I started out at $13,500 (per year). Right now I’m at $20,500. Over the last 17 years, I’ve gotten a $7,000 (raise).

And I’m on call 24/7, 365 days a year. There’s no vacation time, and I’ve got a small budget for my deputies, so if wanted to take a vacation I couldn’t have weekends off — and I’ve got to have some time off. Everyone has got to have some time off from their job, any job.



Brumleve: What do you get out of the job? What’s the reward?

Wallace: Same thing I got out of the fire department — just some satisfaction that I’m helping somebody, and being able to give back to the community.

I’ll say this: People, when they lose someone, their loved ones, that’s the toughest time in their life, I think. I mean it really is. It still gets me.



Brumleve: What kind of person does it take to be a coroner?

Wallace: You need to be able to sympathize with the family (of the deceased).

And this is kind of cold, but you’ve got to have kind of tunnel vision. Everyone says you don’t want tunnel vision. But this is one (job) where you’ve got to have it and focus on what you’re doing and not get caught up in it. Otherwise, you’d just break down, I think, and you won’t get the job done.

And you’ve got to be able to take some criticism. To be truthful, though, more families than not have said I’ve done a very good job.

The hard part of being a coroner is telling a family (their loved one is dead). That’s really hard. .

A good example was when the two girls got killed over in Gibson (City) in a house fire. The family asked me, ‘How can you do your job?’ ... I don’t know what it is; I have a calming effect on people, it seems like. Maybe that’s why I like it, because a lot of the families just feel at ease (with me). Not that (I’m) going to (make their lives) better, but I try to make it a little easier, I think, (for them) to (cope).



Brumleve: How do you deal with death?

Wallace: I’m not patting myself on the back or anything like that, but it takes a different person. It really does. Especially on the (deaths of) kids — and not just little ones but teenagers and even those in their 20s and 30s, young adults. It’s hard, and it makes you wonder, ‘Why were they taken?’

That’s why I say that you’ve just got to have this tunnel vision and just concentrate on what you’re doing and that you’re trying to make things better for the family and give them the truth about what happened.

Most people have said that what I’ve done has been a good job and that they are appreciative of what I’ve done to help them.

But I will say this: It does wear on you. That’s why I’m getting out.



Brumleve: Do you have nightmares?

Wallace: No. Everybody asks me that, and I don’t have nightmares. But there are pictures that are still in my mind, and the (decomposition) is tough.



Brumleve: What is the hardest part of your job? Is it notifying the families of the deceased?

Wallace: That’s the toughest. The notifications is the toughest — especially when there’s young people involved. On the other side, I love the investigating side of it. ... If I didn’t have to do (notifications) this would be (a) great (job), because the investigation side of it is awesome — finding out what happened. It’s ‘who, what, when, where, why and how.’



Brumleve: What kind of training have you undertaken to help in death investigations?

Wallace: The state mandates that all coroners do 24 hours’ training a year. And I’ll say this: Most of the trainings I’ve gone to are all about homicide investigations. So I think — maybe not on the bigger (police) departments but on the smaller ones, like around here — I think I’ve got more training than the police officers themselves.

I had one police department — I won’t mention who or where — tell me, ‘You do too much investigating; that’s our job.’ Well, no, that’s all of our jobs. As coroner, you’re supposed to find out how this person died.



Brumleve: How many deaths have you investigated over the course of your career as coroner, chief deputy coroner and deputy coroner?

Wallace: Oh, my gosh. Hundreds.



Brumleve: How many calls do you get a year?

Wallace: I figure I average 190 to 195 per year. Every death in this county I get a call on, no matter if it’s in the hospital or a nursing home. I’ve got a report that I fill out, and if I get a red flag, I’ll go to it; but if I don’t, I’ll just let the doctor sign off on (the cause of death). But, yeah, every single death in this county I get called on.

It’s a lot. And most people, they don’t die until 2 or 3 in the morning. It just seems like it’s always (overnight).



Brumleve: Have you noticed any trends as far as suicide or drug overdoses — anything like that?

Wallace: There’s a lot of opioid overdoses, the prescription ones. Ford County’s really pretty lucky there, because all of our neighboring counties have had so many heroin overdoses, and I’ve been getting calls from the federal government, the state, wanting the statistics on what Ford County is. And I tell them, I haven’t had any heroin overdoses. With opioids, it’s maybe one or two or three in a year — and that’s still a lot for a little county — but we haven’t had any heroin overdoses.

However, I’m investigating one right now that looks like it’s a heroin overdose. ... Everything that happens in this little county happens in the big ones. And a lot of it, I think, is probably the economy, and that’s what makes people do the suicides and everything — they just get down on their luck. Marital problems or girlfriend problems also contribute.



Brumleve: Being a small county, there’s got to be times where you’re ruling on the death of people you know, right?

Wallace: Several times. It’s hard. But then again, you’ve got to be professional and you’ve got to do your job. That’s what you’ve got to do.

I went to a couple of autopsies of some very close people who I knew. I just don’t observe (at those autopsies). I’ve gone to them — and the reason I do that is so I can go talk to the families right afterwards and know first-hand what’s going on with their loved one, what happened — but those ones, involving people I knew, I didn’t watch the autopsies. I just was there, and the doctor would tell me stuff.

I just didn’t want to see it. And it’s not that (I find that) they’re gruesome. To be truthful, every pathologist I’ve had, we treat the body with respect and they do, too. It is a procedure.

I didn’t even go into an autopsy before I became coroner. Jeff (Bane) wouldn’t take me. The first time I went, I’m standing there and going, ‘Holy cow.’ Because being an EMT, you see pictures but you don’t see what the insides of people look like. I was just intrigued. It wasn’t bad. I’m going, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize the liver was that big.’ You see a picture and you’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s big,’ but it’s huge (when you see it in person). And then the heart, it just amazed me.

But what I was going to say was, I don’t think it’s for everybody. (During autopsies) they’ve always got to ask the coroner if somebody can observe the autopsy — you know, if it’s my case. One time, there were six nurses, pre-nurses, that they brought in (to observe), and I was watching (the procedure), and then I look over and I go, ‘Oh, there’s only two left.’ Apparently, four of them just said they couldn’t do it.

So you’ve got to have the stomach for it. But I kind of knew I did, just from the EMT side of it and the fire side. So I knew I could do this.



Brumleve: What qualities do you see in Rick Flessner, your replacement, that you feel should make him a good coroner?

Wallace: His attentiveness to detail, his ability to talk to people, I think will make him a good coroner. Again, (the job is) not about money, because there’s not much there. I think it’s just trying to help people at the worst time in their life. And it is — it’s the worst time in anybody’s life to have somebody dying, their loved one. So I think he’ll be good on that. But how he’s going to be on the investigative side, I’m not real sure. He’s done pretty good so far.



Brumleve: Any plans for retirement?

Wallace: I’m going to just take it easy until the spring, and then I might get some part-time job somewhere. But by that time, I’ll be 65 so I can get Social Security and just enjoy life a little bit.

Calhoun County is across from Jersey County where I grew up. ... It’s a beautiful county. I love it, and I love the house (I’m moving in to). When I get on the deck and have a cup of coffee and look at the river going by, it’s awesome.



Brumleve: Anything to add?

Wallace: I’ve really enjoyed everything I’ve done in Ford County. I’ve had fun and met a lot of good people. It’s just time to move on, though. After so many years of seeing death, eventually it does wear on you.