Home near Elliott destroyed by fire

ELLIOTT — A rural Elliott home was destroyed by fire Tuesday, most likely as a result of an electrical issue, said Elliott’s fire chief, Bill Smith.

Volunteer firefighters from Elliott, Gibson City and Melvin spent more than four hours at the scene of the blaze at 816 E. Ford County Road 500 North, but their efforts to save the two-story, wood-frame house were unsuccessful, Smith said.

“It was fully engulfed by the time we got there,” Smith said. “So our main concern was to save the outbuildings (nearby). The roof (of the home) was caving in, so we couldn’t send anybody in for an interior attack because the structure wasn’t safe.”

Elliott firefighters were called to the fire around 11 a.m., Smith said. The person who reported the fire was Jim Harris, who lived at the home with his wife.

“He said he thought he heard something like it was frying, like electric arching, and he went and checked his breaker box and didn’t see anything,” Smith said. “He said that about 10 minutes later he smelled smoke.”

Elliott firefighters arrived about eight minutes later, and eventually they called the Gibson City fire department for backup and the Melvin fire department for more water and more manpower, Smith said.

Smith said that between the three agencies, eight trucks and about 20 firefighters were on scene “off and on” throughout the day before the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.

The remains of the home were still smoldering Wednesday.

Harris and his wife were planning to stay temporarily with their daughter, Smith said.

Smith said the American Legion Post 568, located at 203 N. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City, was accepting donations of items for the family, including clothes.