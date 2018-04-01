UPDATED: Two dead in head-on crash near Paxton

PAXTON — Two people died when the car they were in struck a semi-trailer head-on Thursday west of Paxton.
The crash occurred at 10:09 a.m. on Illinois 9 at Ford County Road 1300 East, District 21 Illinois State Police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the car — a 2001 Mitsubishi Spyder GT convertible — was eastbound on Illinois 9 when the driver lost control and struck a westbound 2016 Freightliner semi head-on, police said.
The driver of the car — Kelsey R. Fottler Bridgwater, 21, of Saybrook — and a passenger in the car — Charly J. Jesse, 24, of Jacksonville, Fla. — were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ford County coroner.
Police did not say whether the driver of the semi — Floyd P. Smith, 53, of Fairborn, Ohio — was injured.
The roadway was shut down for about five hours following the accident.
