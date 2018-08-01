Ludlow man hit and killed by a train

LUDLOW — A 26-year-old Ludlow man was killed when he was struck by a passenger train in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Eric Morales was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 p.m.
Northrup said a pedestrian reported seeing Mr. Morales attempting to cross the railroad tracks just north of the intersection of Thomas and North Chestnut streets.
Mr. Morales lost his footing and fell in front of a southbound Amtrak train.
Northrup said no autopsy will be performed. However, an inquest may be held at a later date.
The coroner’s office and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.
