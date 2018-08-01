Paxton police chief set to have 'acting' removed from his title

Coy Cornett has been employed by the Paxton Police Department since Feb. 15, 1999. Cornett was promoted from captain to acting police chief last September, following Ingold’s Aug. 29 firing of Bob Bane, who had been police chief since May 2006 and had been employed by the Paxton Police Department for 31 years.

PAXTON — After serving for more than four months as the city’s acting police chief, Coy Cornett is expected to be appointed to the position on a more permanent basis Tuesday night.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Paxton City Council, aldermen are expected to vote on Mayor Bill Ingold’s appointment of an unnamed city official.

Cornett confirmed Monday that the city official to be appointed is himself. The appointment is for the police chief’s position, with “acting” removed from Cornett’s current title.

Cornett has been employed by the Paxton Police Department since Feb. 15, 1999. Cornett was promoted from captain to acting police chief last September, following Ingold’s Aug. 29 firing of Bob Bane, who had been police chief since May 2006 and had been employed by the Paxton Police Department for 31 years.

Cornett’s wage as acting chief has been $28 per hour. Based on a 40-hour work week, Cornett’s base salary is $58,240 per year, and with longevity pay included, his total compensation is $63,482.



Other business

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are:

➜ The approval of a series of resolutions naming comptroller/treasurer-in-training Tammy Jensen as the city’s Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act officer, as an Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund authorized agent and as a risk-management coordinator for liability insurance.

➜ A presentation regarding motor fuel tax compliance review No. 72.

➜ The approval of options for the emergency siren on North Union Street.

➜ The approval of the Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s participation in the Illinois Public Works Mutual Aid Network.

➜ The approval of a contract regarding the sale of the city-owned Paxton Municipal Airport to a private party.

➜ The approval of a petition calling for the annexation of property at 1145 Eastview Drive.

➜ The approval of three redevelopment agreements — between the city and Shields Automart, Paxton Packing LLC and Duane Shields (for NexStep Commercial Products).



Economic development

Prior to Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of the city council, which begins at 7 p.m., the council’s economic development committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. to discuss the city’s tax-increment financing district and general updates regarding economic development.

Tuesday’s meetings will be held at City Hall, 145 S. Market St., and are open to the public.