PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Taylor R. Behn, 24, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. The 2000 Dodge Durango that Behn was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in front of 130 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred when Robert W. Carleton, 49, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck and his truck collided with a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Shirley M. Eppelheimer, 59, of Paxton.

➜ Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court and was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street.

➜ Jesse T. Hays, 20, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, Jan. 2, following a two-vehicle accident on the city’s south side. The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Dawn Avenue when Hays, driving a 1998 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck, rear-ended a 2017 Honda Pilot that was being driven by Donna M. Inman, 53, of Paxton. Both vehicles were southbound on Railroad Avenue, and Hays struck Inman’s from behind as Inman was preparing to turn east onto Dawn Avenue. No injuries were reported.