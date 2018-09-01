Two Gibson City officers granted raises

By ROSS BROWN

Ford County Record correspondent



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members granted pay increases to two police officers during a 10-minute meeting Monday night.

Tony Row’s pay will increase by $3.50 per hour to a total hourly wage of $27.50, while Kaleb Kraft’s hourly increase is $2.50 for a total of $26.50 per hour.

Both increases are effective Saturday, Jan. 13.