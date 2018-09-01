Two Gibson City officers granted raises

By ROSS BROWN
Ford County Record correspondent
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members granted pay increases to two police officers during a 10-minute meeting Monday night.
Tony Row’s pay will increase by $3.50 per hour to a total hourly wage of $27.50, while Kaleb Kraft’s hourly increase is $2.50 for a total of $26.50 per hour.
Both increases are effective Saturday, Jan. 13.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.