Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Joshua A. Hatten, 31, of Tuscola, for four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of burglary and two counts of aggravated battery to a child.
• Ryan D. Durham, 27, of Saybrook, for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Alyssa R. Hawk, 18, of Paxton, for aggravated battery in a public place.
• Jarred D. Dale, 24, of Farmer City, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexander M. Dorche, 53, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence (suspended or revoked driver’s license).
Misdemeanors
• Anthony W. Graves, 20, of Piper City, for domestic battery.
DUI
• A 16-year-old male from Sibley, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Watseka, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Meghan M. Nau, 37, of Thomasboro, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert J. Irvin, 42, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper display of plate attachment.
• Dustin D. Hill, 25, of Decatur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas P. Galeaz, 32, of Cabery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Janice K. Winge, 57, of Cullom, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Justin D. Butler, 40, of Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 16-year-old male from Sibley, no offense listed.
• Malissa J. Vincent, 47, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle,
disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Kachet C. Bond, 31, of South Holland, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Taylore R. Behn, 24, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Malissa J. Vincent, 47, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Jesse T. Hays, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Cole T. Hutchcraft, 22, of Melvin, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Raymond G. Duits, 37, of Piper City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Brandon D. Pasdertz, no age listed, of Vernon, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Rosemary A. Bishop, no age listed, of Harlingen, Texas, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Stephen C. Bishop, 44, of Harlingen, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, no registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Claire N. Hensley, no age listed, of St. Charles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Bailey J. Bayers, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark K. Duncan, no age listed, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Justin M. Viner, no age listed, of Pekin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua M. Hoover, 37, of Thawville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Diduvina Lagunas, no age listed, of Houston, Texas, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Rodolfo Aceves, 26, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Carlos R. Moncada, no age listed, of Elgin, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Andrew J. Floyd, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Dayna M. Johnson, Matthew G. Johnson and unknown owners/non-record claimants.
Small claims
• Arends & Sons Inc. of Gibson City vs. Gary Brown of Steward.
Divorces
• Shannon M. Morgan vs. Jarod C. Elliott.
Family (Child support)
• Herman Moreno vs. Kayla Wilson.
Law
• Connie E. Welch vs. Beryl Gerdes of Chatsworth.
