PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Taylor R. Behn, 24, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. The 2000 Dodge Durango that Behn was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in front of 130 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred when Robert W. Carleton, 49, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck and his truck collided with a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Shirley M. Eppelheimer, 59, of Paxton.

➜ Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court and was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street.

➜ Jesse T. Hays, 20, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, Jan. 2, following a two-vehicle accident on the city’s south side. The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Dawn Avenue when Hays, driving a 1998 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck, rear-ended a 2017 Honda Pilot that was being driven by Donna M. Inman, 53, of Paxton. Both vehicles were southbound on Railroad Avenue, and Hays struck Inman’s from behind as Inman was preparing to turn east onto Dawn Avenue. No injuries were reported.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Nora E. Thompson, 72, of 318 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for an expired registration sticker on Sunday, Jan. 7.

➜ Trenton L. Edelman, 19, of rural Forrest, for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, Jan. 6.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Dec. 27, 2017, through Jan. 1, 2018:

➜ On Jan. 1, a sheriff’s deputy handled an animal complaint in Roberts.

➜ On Jan. 1, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a domestic dispute in Elliott.

➜ On Jan. 1, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a second domestic dispute in Elliott.

➜ On Dec. 31, a sheriff’s deputy took a driving complaint in Elliott.

➜ On Dec. 30, a sheriff’s deputy handled an animal complaint in Piper City.

➜ On Dec. 29, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in rural Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 29, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a reported personal-injury crash at county roads 557 North and 1900 East, north of Paxton. The report was unfounded, and the crash turned out to be on Interstate 57 at the Ford-Iroquois County line.

➜ On Dec. 29, sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois State Police with a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 263, about two miles north of Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 29, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with a domestic dispute.

➜ On Dec. 29, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check on a Sibley resident.

➜ On Dec. 29, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with a second domestic dispute.

➜ On Dec. 28, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a domestic dispute in Melvin.

➜ On Dec. 28, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 115 and Ford County Road 1400 North, south of Roberts. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

➜ On Dec. 28, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in rural Roberts.

➜ On Dec. 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Illinois 115, west of Paxton. One person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ On Dec. 27, a sheriff’s deputy took a harassment report at a Sibley business.

➜ On Dec. 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a property-damage crash at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Ford County Road 1400 East, west of Paxton.

➜ On Dec. 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a property-damage crash at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Illinois 115, west of Paxton.

➜ Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, sheriff’s deputies handled 19 slideoffs and motorist assists as a result of winter weather.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Tyrese L. Davis, 18, of Chicago, was ticketed for operating a vehicle without insurance following a one-vehicle accident west of Woodland on Monday, Jan. 1. The accident occurred when Davis was driving east on County Road 1200 North, near County Road 1844 East, and lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch to the south of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred when Kyle T. Giroux, 20, of Woodland, was driving north on Township Road 165, near County Road 2400 North, and lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch on the east side of the road and struck a small group of trees. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Rodolfo Aceves, 26, of Chicago, was arrested for possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia and was also ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle during a traffic stop at 2:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, on Interstate 57 in Ford County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw Aceves fail to yield to an emergency vehicle on southbound I-57 at milepost 260, near Paxton. A search of the vehicle revealed 19.32 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

➜ Sandra Findlay, 37, of Clifton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked driver’s license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and illegal transportation of alcohol on Tuesday, Dec. 2, following a hit-and-run accident in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 6:35 p.m. when Findlay was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck on Chebanse Road at Interstate 57. Her truck struck head-on a westbound 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Denver Taylor, 33, of Kankakee. There was one passenger in the car — Robert Keller, 50, of Chebanse. No injuries were reported.