Paxton man gets 3 years in prison for obstructing justice

Michael L. Widmer, 52, of Paxton, was sentenced Jan. 5 to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

PAXTON — A Paxton man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to state prison for lying to police about driving on a revoked license.

During a Jan. 5 hearing in Ford County Circuit Court, Judge Paul Lawrence sentenced Michael L. Widmer, 52, to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Widmer, who listed an address in the 600 block of North American Street, must serve at least 50 percent of his prison sentence. He received credit for 237 days already served at the Ford County Jail.

Widmer also was ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling nearly $6,000.

Widmer pleaded guilty in October to one count of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony, admitting that he lied to Paxton police officer Robert Yates when he told Yates he was not in Paxton — but rather in Woodland in Iroquois County — at the time he allegedly was found to be driving on a revoked license on March 17, 2016.

Because he had a previous conviction for intimidation, a Class 3 felony, Widmer had faced an extended-term sentence of up to six years in prison.

Widmer was last paroled from state prison in December 2014 after being sentenced to four years for an obstructing justice conviction he received in 2012, according to the IDOC’s website.

Widmer had previously served prison time for convictions for aggravated fleeing police, intimidation, being a felon in possession of a weapon/firearm and manufacturing/distributing a look-a-like substance, according to the IDOC’s website.