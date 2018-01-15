Paxton man involved in fatal crash on I-57 near Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — A Savoy man died Monday morning after losing control of his car on Interstate 57, according to District 10 Illinois State Police.

The 58-year-old man was northbound at 10:18 a.m. near milepost 246 near Thomasboro in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he lost control, police said. His truck slid sideways through the median and entered the southbound lanes, where it was struck on its driver’s side by a 1995 Ford box truck

The driver of the box truck was unable to avoid the crash, police said, and while the crash is still under investigation, no tickets were issued.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital. The Savoy man died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. The other driver, a 65-year-old man from Paxton, had non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.