WATSEKA — Iroquois County’s top prosecutor dismissed sexual assault charges against a Paxton man on the day the man was to stand trial.

Thomas W. Perry, 53, who listed an address at 253 E. Pine St. in Paxton, was charged last June with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony. An Iroquois County grand jury later returned a one-count indictment against Perry, alleging that in November 2015, he sexually assaulted a girl who was under age 13.

Perry, represented by attorney Ron Boyer of Watseka, was scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 9 in Iroquois County Circuit Court. However, court records show that following the selection of a jury, State’s Attorney Jim Devine motioned to dismiss the charges, and Devine’s motion was granted by Judge James Kinzer.

Devine did not immediately return messages seeking an explanation of why the charges were dismissed.