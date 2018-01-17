Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Leann M. Heubel, 31, of Urbana, for burglary and writing bad checks.
Misdemeanors
• Rodolfo Aceves Jr., 26, of Chicago, for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis.
• Matthew C.L. Arends, 25, of Paxton, for two counts of domestic battery.
Civil law violation
• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Watseka, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason L. Traub, 35, of Yorkville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Jesse T. Hays, 20, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Cole T. Hutchcraft, 22, of Melvin, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Raymond G. Duits, 37, of Piper City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Brandon D. Pasdertz, 22, of Vernon, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Rosemary A. Bishop, 52, of Harlingen, Texas, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Stephen C. Bishop, 44, of Harlingen, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, no registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Claire N. Hensley, 18, of St. Charles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Bailey J. Bayers, 21, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark K. Duncan, 19, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Justin M. Viner, 30, of Pekin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua M. Hoover, 37, of Thawville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Diduvina Lagunas, 40, of Houston, Texas, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Rodolfo Aceves, 26, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and
improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Carlos R. Moncada, 27, of Elgin, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Andrew J. Floyd, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Mitchell W. Shaffer, 27, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jason L. Traub, 35, of Yorkville, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Trenton L. Edelman, 19, of Forrest, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Nora E. Thompson, 72, of Gibson City, for expired registration.
• Larry E. Jamison, 78, of Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Diego Martin-Martin, 46, of Sibley, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.
• Alan S. Kucer, 47, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office of an address change within 10 days.
• Katie E. Bittner, no age listed, of West Lafayette, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Christine Rambeaux, no age listed, of Custer Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Myron R. Hull Jr., no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel C. Meiss, 32, of Cropsey, for driving on a driver’s license that has been expired for more than a year.
• Trent J. Calderone, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tiller G. Bell, no age listed, of Gibson City, for a headlight violation.
• Debra L. Jenkins, 50, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Arends & Sons Inc. of Gibson City vs. Gary Brown of Steward.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Gregg Hart of Paxton and Robin Hart of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Michael Jameson of Paxton and Tonja Jameson of Paxton.
Orders of protection
• Heidi M. Jones vs. Demetrius Couzens.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.