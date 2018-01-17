Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Leann M. Heubel, 31, of Urbana, for burglary and writing bad checks.



Misdemeanors

• Rodolfo Aceves Jr., 26, of Chicago, for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis.

• Matthew C.L. Arends, 25, of Paxton, for two counts of domestic battery.



Civil law violation

• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Watseka, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason L. Traub, 35, of Yorkville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Jesse T. Hays, 20, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Cole T. Hutchcraft, 22, of Melvin, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Raymond G. Duits, 37, of Piper City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Brandon D. Pasdertz, 22, of Vernon, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Rosemary A. Bishop, 52, of Harlingen, Texas, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Stephen C. Bishop, 44, of Harlingen, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, no registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Claire N. Hensley, 18, of St. Charles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bailey J. Bayers, 21, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark K. Duncan, 19, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Justin M. Viner, 30, of Pekin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua M. Hoover, 37, of Thawville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Diduvina Lagunas, 40, of Houston, Texas, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Rodolfo Aceves, 26, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and

improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Carlos R. Moncada, 27, of Elgin, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Andrew J. Floyd, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Mitchell W. Shaffer, 27, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jason L. Traub, 35, of Yorkville, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Trenton L. Edelman, 19, of Forrest, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Nora E. Thompson, 72, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• Larry E. Jamison, 78, of Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Diego Martin-Martin, 46, of Sibley, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.

• Alan S. Kucer, 47, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office of an address change within 10 days.

• Katie E. Bittner, no age listed, of West Lafayette, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Christine Rambeaux, no age listed, of Custer Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Myron R. Hull Jr., no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel C. Meiss, 32, of Cropsey, for driving on a driver’s license that has been expired for more than a year.

• Trent J. Calderone, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tiller G. Bell, no age listed, of Gibson City, for a headlight violation.

• Debra L. Jenkins, 50, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Arends & Sons Inc. of Gibson City vs. Gary Brown of Steward.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Gregg Hart of Paxton and Robin Hart of Paxton.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Michael Jameson of Paxton and Tonja Jameson of Paxton.



Orders of protection

• Heidi M. Jones vs. Demetrius Couzens.