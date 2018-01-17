GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Jonathan N. Brandsasse, 41, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, Jan. 14.

➜ Larry E. Jamison, 78, of 606 E. 4th St., Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

➜ Rebecca S. Minor, 22, of Rantoul, for prostitution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation on Monday, Jan. 8.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Mark S. Oberloh, 55, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of child pornography and a violation of bail bond on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

➜ Ryan C. Doan, 44, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on a Newton County warrant for being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

➜ Erritt K. Carlson, 28, of Donovan, was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and no valid registration on Tuesday, Jan. 16, following a two-vehicle accident on West Railroad Street near the intersection with West Second Street in Donovan. The accident occurred when Carlson was driving west on West Second Street and tried to make a southbound turn onto West Railroad Street. Carlson lost control during the turn due to the snow-covered roadway and struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of West Second Street. No injuries were reported.

➜ Frederick D. McGee, 18, of Chicago, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis and was also ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop on Illinois 54 near Iroquois

County Road 400 East on Monday, Jan. 15.

➜ Boe P. Jackson, 20, of Kankakee, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries on Monday, Jan. 15, following a one-vehicle accident near Beaverville. The accident occurred when Jackson was driving north on County Road 2900 North, near County Road 2500 East, and lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. His vehicle went into a ditch, striking a culvert. No tickets were issued.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Jan. 2-15:

➜ On Jan. 14, a sheriff’s deputy took a harassment complaint from a Sibley resident.

➜ On Jan. 14, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Illinois 9 and County Road 2500 East, east of Paxton. There were no injuries reported.

➜ On Jan. 14, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 263, north of Paxton. Two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

➜ On Jan. 13, sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check in Elliott. The person had left the Elliott residence, and the call was turned over to Champaign County authorities for further investigation.

➜ On Jan. 12, a sheriff’s deputy took a juvenile report in Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 12, a sheriff’s deputy took a harassment complaint in Kempton.

➜ On Jan. 12, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance in Cabery. A female agreed to leave for the evening and arrange for a property exchange at a later date.

➜ On Jan. 11, a sheriff’s deputy took a trash complaint in rural Paxton.

➜ On Jan. 11, a sheriff’s deputy took a complaint of a horse running loose in Clarence.

➜ On Jan. 10, a sheriff’s deputy took a theft report in Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 10, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance in Piper City which resulted in the arrest of a female who had allegedly battered two other occupants of the residence. The female also allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to batter the deputy. The deputy and other occupants received very minor injuries.

➜ On Jan. 9, a sheriff’s deputy took a telephone scam report in rural Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 9, a sheriff’s deputy stood by for a property exchange in Kempton.

➜ On Jan. 9, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 47 and Maple Street in Gibson City. A passenger in the vehicle was wanted on a warrant and arrested without incident.

➜ On Jan. 8, sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash with ejection on county roads 1000 East and 00 North in rural Elliott. The two front occupants were uninjured. A male, who was asleep in the back seat, was ejected through the rear window and landed in a field next to the vehicle. That occupant sustained minor injuries and was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

➜ On Jan. 8, a sheriff’s deputy took an abuse complaint in Piper City

➜ On Jan. 8, a sheriff’s deputy took a fraud complaint in Melvin.

➜ On Jan. 7, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Riverside Ambulance Service personnel with an intoxicated male in Kempton.

➜ On Jan. 7, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an open gate at a Roberts business. No suspicious activity was found.

➜ On Jan. 6, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person in Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 6, a sheriff’s deputy completed a welfare check in Sibley. The resident was found sleeping and in good health.

➜ On Jan. 6, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash in Melvin. The driver was issued several citations and was uninjured.

➜ On Jan. 5, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an animal complaint in Melvin.

➜ On Jan. 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 1300 East, near Elliott. The crash was handled by Illinois State Police. Two occupants of a Mitsubishi convertible were deceased upon arrival to the scene. A semi driver involved in the crash was uninjured.

➜ On Jan. 4, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check in Melvin. The resident was found sleeping on the couch and in good health.

➜ On Jan. 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a fire alarm at the Piper City Rehab facility. The alarm was unfounded.

➜ On Jan. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check in Cabery. No one was found inside the residence.

➜ On Jan. 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash at county roads 1197 North and 900 East, near Melvin. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 2, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Elliott fire department with a house fire at county roads 816 East and 500 North, near Elliott.

➜ On Jan. 2, a sheriff’s deputy handled a two-vehicle crash at Railroad and Dawn avenues in Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash at county roads 800 North and 1366 East, near Elliott. No injuries were reported.

➜ During the 14 days in this report, sheriff’s deputies handled 10 slideoffs and six motorist assists during the winter weather.