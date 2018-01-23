PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ A 16-year-old girl from Paxton was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Monday, Jan. 22, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Vermilion and Prospect streets. The accident occurred around 6:12 p.m. when the teen-ager was driving a four-door 2001 Volvo south on Vermilion Street and failed to yield to a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Kristine L. Lindsey, 53, of Urbana. The van struck the teen’s car in the intersection. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a Paxton woman’s car struck the front of the Subway restaurant at 1 Centennial Drive around 5:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. The accident occurred when Susan J. Thamm, 57, was pulling into a parking space in front of the restaurant in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala. She believed her vehicle was put in park, but when she reached over to the passenger seat, the car moved and struck the building, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Brittani N. Alvarado, 30, of Paxton, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge. The arrest occurred at Alvarado’s place of employment — Three Boys Diner, 560 John St.

➜ Harlee N. Nelson, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, after a probation officer visiting her residence found drug paraphernalia in her possession.

➜ Reuben W. Shilts Jr., 49, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, Jan. 16, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Patton and Union streets. The accident occurred around 2:55 p.m. when Shilts was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan north on Union Street and failed to yield to a westbound 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Chelcie R. McClatchey, 30, of Paxton. Shilts’ van struck McClatchey’s car in the intersection. No injuries were reported.

➜ Attempted retail theft was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St. A white man — described as being in his 40s with short dark-brown or black hair and wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans — entered the store with nothing in his hands. The man then went to the store’s deli and obtained a whole roll of roast beef, valued at $82. The man then took the roll of roast beef to the front desk and tried to turn it in to get cash back. The clerk asked for the receipt, at which time the man left. Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Joshua M. Hoover, 37, of Thawville, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The black 2003 Jeep Cherokee that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Police took a report of a counterfeit $20 bill being passed at the Casey’s General Store at 140 S. Market St. around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. A female pumped fuel into her vehicle and then entered the store and placed the fake bill next to the cash register before walking out. The bill was later found to be fraudulent. The female was wearing all black and had a hood on her jacket over her head. The vehicle she was driving was described as a white 1990s-model Chevrolet pickup truck with blue racing stripes and chrome rails. Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

