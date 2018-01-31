Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
DUI
• Susanne E. Alexander, 38, of Urbana, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Kenneth E. Farrar, 31, of Beaverville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zechariah B. Hall, 23, of Coal City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Reuben W. Shilts, 68, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Angel Rodriguez-Ramos, 19, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to provide notice of an accident.
• Saheasha L. Moore, 32, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ryan J. Johnson, 22, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Phyllis L. Stonebraker, 27, of Danville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Ronald M. Ummal, 35, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Paul R. Gordon, 25, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jordan T. Hanson, 29, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Daniel J. Gersch, 53, of Peotone, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ashley Rose Czarny, 24, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Christina M. Atkins, 25, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Naomi P. Williams, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jo Ellyn Sue Veckler, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• David F. Schingel, no age listed, of Crystal Lake, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Thomas R. Ragagli, 27, of Yorkville, for operating an uninsured vehicle and a muffler violation.
• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Shawna J. Edwards, 43, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Suzanne E. Alexander, 38, of Urbana, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and a headlight violation.
Ordinance violations
• Bryan M. Welch, 34, of Paxton, for unlawful visitation interference.
• Arlene Doden, 79, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk and debris and having an inoperable motor vehicle.
• Dion A. Moore, 46, of Paxton, for allowing a dog to run at large.
Orders of protection
• Danielle M. Wright vs. Bryan M. Welch.
