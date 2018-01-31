GIBSON CITY POLICE

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Paul R. Gordon, 25, of Bloomington, for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, Jan. 25.

➜ Arlene Doden, 79, of 421 N. Church St., Gibson City, for accumulation of junk and debris and having an inoperable motor vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 24.



PAXTON POLICE

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Christine L. Hazen, 74, of Gibson City, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Sunday, Jan. 28, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Strong and Summer streets. The accident occurred around 3:46 p.m. when Hazen was driving a 2006 Ford 500 on Strong Street and turned onto Summer Street, striking a westbound 2013 Hyundai four-door car driven by Richard W. Lewis, 37, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ Shawna J. Edwards, 43, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration during a traffic stop at 2:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North on the city’s south edge. The vehicle that Edwards was driving — a red 2004 Dodge Caravan — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Amanda M. Gronsky, 40, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, Jan. 27, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Pine Street. The accident occurred around 12:37 p.m. when Gronsky was driving a 2011 Ford Flex south on Railroad Avenue and struck the rear of a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Daniel P. Gee, 41, of Bellflower, as Gee was slowing down. No injuries were reported.

➜ Michael R. Nugent, 55, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Saturday, Jan. 27, after his pickup truck struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on Eastview Drive. The accident occurred in front of 1014 Eastview Drive around 9:03 a.m. when Nugent was backing a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and struck a 1999 Dodge Ram owned by Elizabeth Stephens of Paxton. No injuries were reported.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Jan. 16-28:

➜ On Jan. 27, a sheriff’s deputy took a report for a crash involving a car and an unknown animal on Illinois 54 at County Road 750 North in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Jan. 27, a sheriff’s deputy made an arrest in Gibson City for driving under the influence.

➜ On Jan. 26, a sheriff’s deputy took a theft complaint in Sibley.

➜ On Jan. 26, a sheriff’s deputy took a fraud complaint in Melvin.

➜ On Jan. 26, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at county roads 100 East and 1125 North in rural Sibley. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a Kempton residence to remove an unwanted person.

➜ On Jan. 25, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 2600 East, near Paxton. Two people were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ On Jan. 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to suspicious activity in Roberts.

➜ On Jan. 21, a sheriff’s deputy took a harassment complaint in Roberts.

➜ On Jan. 20, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash in rural Gibson City in which a car struck a pole. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 20, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a rural Roberts residence after its owner found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the garage.

➜ On Jan. 20, a sheriff’s deputy made an arrest for driving under the influence in rural Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 19, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suicidal person in Roberts. The person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

➜ On Jan. 19, a sheriff’s deputy made a warrant arrest in Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police with a domestic disturbance in Gibson City.

➜ On Jan. 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a car and a semi at Illinois 9 and County Road 970 East, near Elliott. Both vehicles were traveling west when the car lost control on slush and ice in front of the semi. This caused the semi to crash into the car and drive off into a bean stubble field. Minor injuries to people in the car were reported.

➜ On Jan. 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at county roads 1000 East and 300 North. A pickup truck traveling south lost control on the slick roadway and struck a tree. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 17, a sheriff’s deputy took a battery complaint in Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash in rural Sibley. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 17, a sheriff’s deputy made a warrant arrest in Sibley.

➜ On Jan. 16, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Ford County coroner with a deceased person found on a porch in Sibley.

➜ On Jan. 16, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a person wanted on a warrant during a traffic stop in rural Elliott.

➜ On Jan. 16, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a disabled semi that was blocking a roadway in rural Gibson City.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Amanda Sweeney, 31, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Jan. 26. Sweeney was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a writ of attachment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Friday, Jan. 26, in rural Clifton. The accident occurred when Bryce M. Morrell, 19, of Braidwood, was driving west on County Road 2950 North and failed to negotiate a curve in the road at County Road 400 East. Morrell’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a stop sign and struck a ditch embankment, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Thursday, Jan. 25, in rural Thawville. The accident occurred when Elisa Salazar, 40, of Onarga, was driving west on County Road 1100 North and tried to avoid striking a deer that had entered the roadway at the intersection with County Road 000 East. Salazar’s vehicle proceeded through the intersection and entered a roadside ditch, causing more than $1,500 in damage to her vehicle.

➜ Salvador S. Gomez, 34, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for an animal cruelty charge on Wednesday, Jan. 24.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police troopers issued 24 traffic citations, including 17 for failure to wear a seat belt, to go along with 13 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee and Iroquois counties on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The special patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts. District 21 Illinois State Police will again conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Monday, Feb. 5.