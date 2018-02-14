Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Misdemeanors

• Harlee N. Nelson, 18, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jose R. Gomez, 36, of Onarga, for obstructing identification.

• Billy R. Smith, 46, of Griffith, Ind., for possession of drug paraphernalia.



DUI

• David W. Payne, 50, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• Helen D. Baran, 33, of Oak Lawn, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Debra M. Steidinger, 63, of Forrest, for

driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Roger L. Meiss, 78, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Allie Marie Hogan, 25, of Dwight, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Douglas J. Lakamp, 41, of Bloomington, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Arturo Zepeda, 55, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Matalyne M. Duits, 20, of Crescent City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Caitlyn S. Murphy, 18, of Cabery, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• David W. Payne, 50, of Chicago, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Awna J. Kaufmann, 25, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tammy M. Martinez, 35, of Cabery, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Brent M. Moore, 30, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Amanda M. Gronsky, 40, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Michael R. Nugent, 55, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Christine L. Hazen, 74, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Vernon G. Price, 63, of Melvin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Catherine E. Green, 20, of Sibley, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kevin Louis Aberle, 29, of Chatsworth, for using an electronic communication device while driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give notice of an accident.

• Christopher L. Scrogin, 30, of Crest Hill, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shaheer Zafar, 21, of Burr Ridge, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Xzavier F. Shugars, 20, of Atlanta, Ga., for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Austin J. Percy, 20, of Gibson City, for no valid registration.

• Saul Flores, 42, of Melvin, for disregarding a stop sign.



Small claims

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Thomas Tull.

• Rick Adkins of Paxton vs. Kirk Lockhart of Paxton.

• LVNV Funding vs. Patricia Grant.



Divorces

• Sarah C. Plummer vs. Timothy D. Plummer.



Law

• Patricia A. McMasters vs. Warren L. Birkey.