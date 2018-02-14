GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Tillie S. Deitz, 27, of 401 S. State St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Monday, Feb. 5.

➜ Austin J. Percy, 20, of 508 S. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, was ticketed for no valid registration on Saturday, Feb. 3.

➜ Saul Flores, 42, of 312 E. 3rd St., Melvin, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign on Friday, Feb. 2.

➜ Dave H. Maxwell III, 32, of Gary, Ind., was arrested for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

➜ Douglas J. Lakamp, 41, of Bloomington, was ticketed for improper backing on Tuesday, Jan. 30.



PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ JonMichael K. O’Neil, 32, of Clarence, was arrested for aggravated driving on a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for driving on a revoked driver’s license and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 525 North on Paxton’s north edge. The traffic stop was made after a Paxton police officer ran a check on the plates of the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that O’Neil was driving, determining that the car’s registered owner had a revoked Illinois license for multiple offenses for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. A search of O’Neil revealed 1.5 grams of suspected cannabis. The car was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Leslie E. Symmonds, 58, of Rankin, was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Saturday, Feb. 10, following a traffic accident that occurred around 12:58 p.m. in front of 152 N. Vermilion St. The accident occurred when Symmonds backed a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse out of a driveway at that address and struck an unoccupied, parked 2017 Honda Pilot owned by Gayle L. Griffin, 58, of rural Paxton. Symmonds refused medical treatment at the scene.

➜ Alicia A. Zarate, 40, of Cissna Park, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, Feb. 6, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 9:34 a.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Summer Street. The accident occurred when Zarate was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on Railroad Avenue directly behind a southbound 2005 Chevrolet K3500 driven by Benjamin A. Coulter, 33, of rural Paxton. As Coulter slowed to turn into the Dollar General parking lot, his vehicle was struck from behind by Zarate’s. No injuries were reported.

➜ David W. Payne, 50, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at the intersection of Patton and Market streets. Payne was also arrested for public indecency and disorderly conduct in connection with a separate incident. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Payne run a stop sign at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. Around the same time, police received a complaint of a window peeper in the 300 block of West Center Street. A description of the suspect was provided to police, and the description matched Payne. Also, an officer had seen a person matching the same description in the 300 block of West Center Street just a short time prior to the complaint being made. The red 1996 Honda Civic that Payne was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Lexia J. St. John, 53, of Paxton, was arrested for forgery and theft (less than $500) after turning herself in to police on Tuesday, Jan. 30. While employed at the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St., St. John allegedly stole $50 from the store’s cash register, depositing a counterfeit $50 bill in its place. The theft allegedly occurred on Sunday, Jan. 21, and was reported to police on Monday, Jan. 29. St. John allegedly was captured on surveillance cameras stealing several counterfeit bills off of a manager’s desk. The fake bills were used to show employees what counterfeit money can look like. Later that same day, St. John allegedly placed one of the fake bills in a cash register and took out $50 in real currency.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Jan. 29 through Feb. 7:

➜ On Feb. 6, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 1200 North and 1000 East in Peach Orchard Township near Melvin. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 6, a sheriff’s deputy took a telephone harassment complaint in Clarence.

➜ On Feb. 5, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at a residence in Piper City.

➜ On Feb. 5, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a second alarm in rural Piper City.

➜ On Feb. 5, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suicidal person in Melvin. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital for an evaluation.

➜ On Feb. 4, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check in rural Paxton.

➜ On Feb. 4, a sheriff’s deputy responded to juvenile vandals kicking doors in Piper City.

➜ On Feb. 4, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 1000 East and 100 North in Dix Township south of Elliott. A vehicle slid off of the road and received minor damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a residential alarm in Piper City.

➜ On Feb. 3, sheriff’s deputies responded to a physical domestic dispute in Sibley. A male and a female were arrested.

➜ On Feb. 1, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at county roads 1412 North and 400 East in Sullivant Township near Sibley. A red pickup truck left the road and struck a culvert in a drainage ditch. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Jan. 31, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Melvin. A female agreed to leave the residence.

➜ On Jan. 30, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check in Roberts.

➜ Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight motorist assists and slideoffs during the reported period.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in Cissna Park on Saturday, Feb. 10. The accident occurred when Judith A. Knapp, 70, of Cissna Park, was backing out of a private driveway on Third Street and struck a Postal Service vehicle driven by Nicole M. Hendrickson, 27, of Cissna Park.

➜ Robert L. Shrimplin, 49, of Sheldon, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Feb. 9. Shrimplin was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Donovan on Thursday, Feb. 8. The accident occurred when Anthony S. Russell, 45, of Ashkum, was driving west on County Road 2600 North, near County Road 2950 East, and his vehicle left the road and entered a ditch to the south of the road. Russell overcorrected, causing his vehicle to slide into a ditch on the north side of the road and overturn.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Clifton on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The accident occurred when Kyle M. Buikema, 17, of Clifton, was driving east on County Road 3100 North, near U.S. 45/52, and lost control of his vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch to the north of the road and slid down a steep embankment, where it overturned.

➜ Shanna McGuire, no age listed, of Champaign turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Feb. 7. McGuire was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ John P. Clevenger, 41, of Sheldon, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated domestic battery on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Onarga on Monday, Feb. 5. The accident occurred when Sean C. Barnes, 28, of Ashkum, was driving west on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 1000 East, and his vehicle slid on the snow-covered roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch to the north of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof in an open field.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Donovan on Sunday, Feb. 4. The accident occurred when Tatiana S. Kuykendall, 24, of Kankakee, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2600 North, and her vehicle ran off the roadway and went into a ditch west of the road. Her vehicle then struck a culvert and went airborne into a creek, where it overturned and came to a rest upside-down in the creek.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Onarga on Friday, Feb. 2. The accident occurred when Kelsy J. Kerrigan, 29, of Herscher, was driving south on County Road 200 East, near County Road 1800 North, and her vehicle ran off the roadway. Kerrigan overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid across the roadway. Her vehicle entered a ditch east of the road, struck an embankment and came to a rest in an open field.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident near Cissna Park on Sunday, Feb. 4. The accident occurred when Asmahan B. Bakri, 36, of North Chicago, was driving north on Illinois 49, about half a mile north of County Road 300 North, and she lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered roadway and struck a guardrail, causing her vehicle to become disabled in the middle of the road. Then, a vehicle driven by Jesse E. Cundiff, 62, of Oakwood, was driving south on Illinois 49 and saw Bakri’s vehicle in the middle of the road and tried to stop but lost control on the snow-covered roadway, striking Bakri’s vehicle and then a guardrail. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Michael Blackwell, 23, of Watseka, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for a writ of body on Sunday, Feb. 4.

➜ Ryan Edward Harms, 44, of Clifton, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 31, to begin serving a sentence he received for electronic harassment.

➜ Jennifer R. Pancake, 39, of Hoopeston, and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to a Hoopeston hospital for treatment of minor injuries they received in a two-vehicle accident in Cissna Park on Monday, Jan. 29. The accident occurred when John W. Wixon, 60, of Cissna Park, was driving north on Second Street and his vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Pancake at the intersection with Garfield Street when Pancake’s vehicle came to an abrupt stop due to a malfunction. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No tickets were issued.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police issued 20 traffic tickets, including 16 for failure to wear a seat belt and one for a child-restraint violation, to go along with 20 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee and Iroquois counties on Monday, Feb. 5. The special patrols involved state troopers making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts as required by Illinois law.