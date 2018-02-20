PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kevin K. Patterson, 46, whose current address was not immediately known, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving without headlights during a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North on the city’s south edge. Also arrested was a passenger — Preston J. White, 40, who listed an address in the 200 block of South Elm Street in Loda, on charges out of Champaign and McLean counties. The 1980 Oldsmobile 88 that Patterson was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ John R. Seabrooke, 47, who listed an address in the 200 block of North Market Street in Paxton, was arrested on an in-state warrant after police were called to the 200 block of North Market Street for an unrelated matter around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

➜ Maria R. Pena DeRivas, 49, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Green Street in Roberts, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at the intersection of Center and Market streets in downtown Paxton at 5:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. The 1999 Honda Accord that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Diamond R. Jamison, 19, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Sunday, Feb. 18, after she backed out of a driveway in the 300 block of West Spruce Street and struck a passing car around 9:38 a.m. No injuries were reported.

➜ Jose Landeros, 33, who listed an address in the 300 block of West State Street in Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and speeding (55 mph in a 40-mph zone) during a traffic stop at 6:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues. The 2006 Lincoln Navigator that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Richard R. Brandt, 46, of Woodbury, Tenn., was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Ford County Road 1800 East. The 2001 Saab 900 that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Kyle D. Smith, 26, who listed an address in the 100 block of West Center Street in Buckley, was arrested for theft (less than $300) at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, for allegedly stealing cash from a person at the Paxton Public House, 130 S. Market St.