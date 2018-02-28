Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Misdemeanors
• Rebecca L. Young, 23, of Gibson City, for battery.
• Lexia J. St. John, 53, of Paxton, for theft (less than $500).
DUI
• Haywood D. Carr, 35, of Champaign, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Robert L. McNeely, 69, of Colfax, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Diamond R. Jamison, 19, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Richard E. Stroh, 30, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Armando Nova-Rebullo, 22, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Emma R. Wilson, 18, of Diamond, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Skyler Henry Roach, 18, of Pontiac, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Scott E. Lawrence, 48, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kiran F. Syed, 23, of Bolingbrook, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Heather R. Rathman, 33, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Varela Diaz, 24, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jeffrey T. Lapalm Jr., 31, of Cissna Park, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Jamie Miguel Nicolas, 45, of Rantoul, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Martin Tomas Nicolas, 27, of Rantoul, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Joseph A. Glazik, 68, of Rantoul, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Armani R. Alejandre, 23, of Berwyn, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• David D. Bell, 35, of Odell, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Kristen D. Huls, 37, of Potomac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Neil I. Spry, 54, of Paris, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Maria R. Pena DeRivas, 49, of Roberts, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Armando Nava-Rebollo, 22, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Pedro M. Baltazar, 31, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jose Manual Landeros, 33, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Kevin K. Patterson, 46, of Loda, for driving with no valid driver’s license, a headlight violation and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Sean Michael Martin, 37, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and unsafe equipment.
• Brittny Lynn Alt, 27, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Caleb A. Aardsma, 19, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Jailene Recendiz-Llamas, 18, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Haywood D. Carr, 35, of Champaign, for stopping, standing or parking outside a business or residence district.
• Juan Contras, 34, of Sibley, for expired registration and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Tammy Kay Leek, 50, of Bradford, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert M. Ford, 29, of Melvin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Kristi L. Gearlds, 50, of Farmer City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mitchell J. Batis, 20, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christopher R. Giroux, 41, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jason L. Woods, 39, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio vs. Gary D. Halbrook of Piper City.
Arbitration
• Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services vs. Samantha Kersh of Rantoul.
Divorces
• Courtney White vs. Zachary White.
Family (Child support)
• Frankie Ward vs. Zachary Holliday.
Orders of protection
• Michelle Boots vs. James Boots.
• Lorie Ann Trujillo vs. Michelle Ellen Campbell.
