Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Misdemeanors

• Rebecca L. Young, 23, of Gibson City, for battery.

• Lexia J. St. John, 53, of Paxton, for theft (less than $500).



DUI

• Haywood D. Carr, 35, of Champaign, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Robert L. McNeely, 69, of Colfax, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Diamond R. Jamison, 19, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Richard E. Stroh, 30, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Armando Nova-Rebullo, 22, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Emma R. Wilson, 18, of Diamond, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Skyler Henry Roach, 18, of Pontiac, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Scott E. Lawrence, 48, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kiran F. Syed, 23, of Bolingbrook, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Heather R. Rathman, 33, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Varela Diaz, 24, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeffrey T. Lapalm Jr., 31, of Cissna Park, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Jamie Miguel Nicolas, 45, of Rantoul, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Martin Tomas Nicolas, 27, of Rantoul, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Joseph A. Glazik, 68, of Rantoul, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Armani R. Alejandre, 23, of Berwyn, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• David D. Bell, 35, of Odell, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristen D. Huls, 37, of Potomac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Neil I. Spry, 54, of Paris, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Maria R. Pena DeRivas, 49, of Roberts, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Armando Nava-Rebollo, 22, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Pedro M. Baltazar, 31, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jose Manual Landeros, 33, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Kevin K. Patterson, 46, of Loda, for driving with no valid driver’s license, a headlight violation and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Sean Michael Martin, 37, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and unsafe equipment.

• Brittny Lynn Alt, 27, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Caleb A. Aardsma, 19, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Jailene Recendiz-Llamas, 18, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Haywood D. Carr, 35, of Champaign, for stopping, standing or parking outside a business or residence district.

• Juan Contras, 34, of Sibley, for expired registration and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Tammy Kay Leek, 50, of Bradford, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Robert M. Ford, 29, of Melvin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Kristi L. Gearlds, 50, of Farmer City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mitchell J. Batis, 20, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christopher R. Giroux, 41, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason L. Woods, 39, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio vs. Gary D. Halbrook of Piper City.



Arbitration

• Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services vs. Samantha Kersh of Rantoul.



Divorces

• Courtney White vs. Zachary White.



Family (Child support)

• Frankie Ward vs. Zachary Holliday.



Orders of protection

• Michelle Boots vs. James Boots.

• Lorie Ann Trujillo vs. Michelle Ellen Campbell.