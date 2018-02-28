PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paul E. Bigham Jr., 21, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the intersection of Stockholm Road and Eastview Drive. The traffic stop was made after an officer saw Bigham driving with no rear taillights. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a strong odor of cannabis and saw a “roach” in plain view in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of 9.5 grams of cannabis.

➜ A report of a residential burglary was taken on Monday, Feb. 19, at 206 N. Market St. Thames Seabrooke, who lives at that address, told police that on an unknown date someone entered the home’s basement and stole three Canon digital cameras with a combined value of $900.

➜ Kevin K. Patterson, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North, on the city’s south edge. The traffic stop was made after an officer saw Patterson driving with no headlights while it was raining. A passenger — Treston J. White, 40, of Loda — was also arrested on warrants out of Champaign and McLean counties. The 1980 Oldsmobile 88 that Patterson was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A hit-and-run accident was reported on Monday, Feb. 5, at the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St. It was reported that sometime earlier in the night, a vehicle struck the building. No vehicle description was available.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Drake A. Renfroe, 25, of 506 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday, Feb. 24.

➜ Destiny L. Confer, 19, of Saybrook, for possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, Feb. 12.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Thomas J. Kusman, 44, of Watseka, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and possession of a narcotic instrument on Friday, Feb. 23.

➜ Brittany C. Burnside, 29, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft and possession of a narcotic instrument on Friday, Feb. 23.



KAMEG

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Keith D. Cahan, 24, of Chebanse, was arrested by KAMEG agents for possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday, Feb. 20, after agents responded to 222 W. Court St. in Kankakee after receiving information about possible drug activity and, while there, seized 0.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine from a vehicle.