Paxton Police Blotter (March 6, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at 330 W. Spruce St. in Paxton. Reported stolen from an unlocked garage was a Sony soundbar valued at around $100. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Criminal damage to property was reported on Friday, March 2, at the Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s building at 143 W. State St. in downtown Paxton. Found damaged was a keypad for entering the building. The damage was found March 1 and reported the following morning. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ A 17-year-old male from Paxton was issued citations for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, March 1, after Paxton police responded to a report of a person looking inside the windows at Clara Peterson Elementary School on East Franklin Street around 2:20 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, police found the juvenile, who was in possession of drug paraphernalia, cannabis and tobacco products. The juvenile was released at the scene.

➜ Meredith M. Mahon, 32, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant during a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. The traffic stop occurred after Paxton police, aware that Mahon had a valid Ford County warrant, saw her driving a vehicle down the road and then confirmed the warrant through the county’s dispatch center.

➜ Arthur J. Degarmo, 39, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at his residence.

➜ Nickolas D. Heisler, 22, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at the Schoolside Apartments, 246 E. Center St., after Paxton police received information indicating he was there. Also arrested was Melissa A. Thiel, 21, of Paxton, for a probation violation. Thiel, who was accompanied by Heisler when he was arrested, allegedly fled on foot into her apartment after police approached them.

➜ Christian Montenegro, 20, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of 13.7 grams of cannabis on Sunday, Feb. 25, after Paxton police stopped him while he was walking in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue around 10:55 p.m. Upon speaking with him, police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from his person and subsequently found 13.7 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis.

