Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 7, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Francisco G. Francisco, 31, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Misdemeanors

• Bryan L. Brandon, 55, of Gibson City, for two counts of domestic battery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of resisting a peace officer.



Civil law violation

• Paul E. Bigham Jr., 21, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Drake Allen Renfroe, 25, of Gibson City, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Robert R. Melvin, 67, of Cornell, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Tobey A. Cummins, 21, of Herscher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rachael J. Jaskula, 37, of Normal, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Benjamin A. Stoian, 21, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Shaniqua D. Durgan, 23, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Quinian J. Reeves, 21, of Orland Park, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel D. Howard, 23, of Wheaton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jeanne E. Jimenez, 60, of Roberts, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 16-year-old male from Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Aris Nichele Dunlap, 32, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sabino Blanco-Reynoso, 51, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jose C. Lopez, 28, of Manteno, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Dean O. Gjerde, 27, of Braceville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Marcellies D. Ward, 39, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Mark S. Perdue, 57, of Gilman, for expired registration, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Kelli J. Bridgwater, 48, of Gibson City, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Jeremy A. Gooden, 39, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa C. Dodd, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Giovanni Calero, no age listed, of Sibley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rashad R. White, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Heather N. Griffith, no age listed, of Diamond, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mateo H. Moreno, 20, of Thawville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Nathan W. Peebels, no age listed, of Carterville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Devin L. Taylor, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah M. Kulpa, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brian L. Fehr, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alisha D. Manske, 26, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Oscar Herrera, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lacey J. Maslin, no age listed, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Delia G. Avitia, 41, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, driving on a suspended driver’s license and failure to provide notice within 10 days to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office of a change in residential address or legal name.

• Mark A. Motzny, 47, of Des Plaines, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Christy L. Price, 47, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and no registration light.

• Sarah S.M. Hillhouse, no age listed, of Peoria, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jerica Williams.

• Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Thomas W. Perry.

• Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Michael G. Abel.

• Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Pamela L. Harris.



Chancery/foreclosures

• PHH Mortgage Corp. vs. Stephanie M. Lage.

• PNC Bank National Association vs. Michael P. McGrath of Sibley.



Divorces

• Joy Jones vs. Robert E. Jones.



Family (Child support)

• Angela Bigham and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Paul E. Bigham.



Orders of protection

• Amy Dalton vs. Zoey Spinelli.

• Amy Dalton vs. Jasmine Spinelli.

• Amy Dalton vs. Kris Masterson.

• Katie E. Heinz vs. Kurt William Kietzman.