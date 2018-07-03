Police Blotter (March 7, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at 330 W. Spruce St. in Paxton. Reported stolen from an unlocked garage was a Sony soundbar valued at around $100. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Criminal damage to property was reported on Friday, March 2, at the Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s building at 143 W. State St. in downtown Paxton. Found damaged was a keypad for entering the building. The damage was found March 1 and reported the following morning. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ A 17-year-old male from Paxton was issued citations for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, March 1, after Paxton police responded to a report of a person looking inside the windows at Clara Peterson Elementary School on East Franklin Street around 2:20 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, police found the juvenile, who was in possession of drug paraphernalia, cannabis and tobacco products. The juvenile was released at the scene.

➜ Meredith M. Mahon, 32, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant during a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. The traffic stop occurred after Paxton police, aware that Mahon had a valid Ford County warrant, saw her driving a vehicle down the road and then confirmed the warrant through the county’s dispatch center.

➜ Arthur J. Degarmo, 39, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at his residence.

➜ Nickolas D. Heisler, 22, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at the Schoolside Apartments, 246 E. Center St., after Paxton police received information indicating he was there. Also arrested was Melissa A. Thiel, 21, of Paxton, for a probation violation. Thiel, who was accompanied by Heisler when he was arrested, allegedly fled on foot into her apartment after police approached them.

➜ Christian Montenegro, 20, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of 13.7 grams of cannabis on Sunday, Feb. 25, after Paxton police stopped him while he was walking in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue around 10:55 p.m. Upon speaking with him, police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from his person and subsequently found 13.7 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Chen Zhang, 18, of Plainfield, for speeding on Sunday, March 4.

➜ Robert L. Tomes, 60, of Wapella, for speeding on Sunday, March 4.

➜ Jim J. Nelson, 43, of Dayton, Ohio, for aggravated retail theft on Saturday, March 3.

➜ Tonya Pulley, 55, of 210 S. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for accumulation of junk and debris on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

➜ Kelli J. Bridgwater, 48, of 642 N. State St., Gibson City, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration on Tuesday, Feb. 27.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Feb. 8-28:

➜ On Feb. 27, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 54 and Illinois 115 in Roberts. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and on a Ford County warrant.

➜ On Feb. 26, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 286 East and 000 North in rural Gibson City. A vehicle rolled over and then struck another vehicle. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ On Feb. 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident involving a car and a deer at the intersection of county roads 2100 East and 200 North in rural Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 25, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident involving a car and a deer at the intersection of Illinois 9 and County Road 2400 East in rural Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 25, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Piper City. The female had left the residence prior to the deputy’s arrival.

➜ On Feb. 24, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 1200 North in rural Sibley. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On Feb. 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an opossum on a porch at a Piper City residence. The deputy removed the live opossum with a shovel and released the opossum in an alley behind the residence.

➜ On Feb. 22, a sheriff’s deputy took a report of trespassing in Stelle. A vehicle was reported as driving through Stelle honking its horn and squealing its tires. The driver was later identified and issued citations.

➜ On Feb. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded to a partially submerged vehicle at the intersection of county roads 75 North and 2000 East in rural Paxton. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to a hospital due to exposure and were expected to recover.

➜ On Feb. 21, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a minor crash at the intersection of county roads 500 North and 1900 East in rural Paxton. A school bus backed into a truck. There were no injuries.

➜ On Feb. 21, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First and Lawrence streets in Gibson City. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license.

➜ On Feb. 19, a sheriff’s deputy took a harassment complaint in Elliott.

➜ On Feb. 18, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of county roads 1300 East and 500 North in rural Elliott. The driver was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license. Both passengers were issued citations for illegal transportation of alcohol, and the rear passenger was arrested for obstructing justice for giving a false name and having two warrants for his arrest out of Champaign County.

➜ On Feb. 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of Illinois 9 and County Road 1300 East in rural Paxton for a crash involving a car and a deer. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 17, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 45 and County Road 200 North near Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving 87 mph in a 55-mph speed zone and driving with no valid driver’s license.

➜ On Feb. 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor and trailer at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 1000 East. The semi had ran under a railroad viaduct and had the top of its trailer ripped off. The driver was issued a citation.

➜ On Feb. 16, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 1600 East and 100 North, west of Paxton. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 16, sheriff’s deputies responded to one-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 2700 North in rural Piper City. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 15, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police with a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and semi, at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Livingston County Road 1200 East in rural Piper City. The extent of injuries was unknown.

➜ On Feb. 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 54 and Illinois 115 in Roberts. A car had struck a semi-tractor and trailer, causing a minor diesel fuel leak. The driver of the car was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

➜ On Feb. 13, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an accident in which a car struck a pole at the intersection of county roads 75 East and 550 North in rural Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 13, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police and Illinois State Police with a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 45 and County Road 550 North, near Paxton. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 13, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a minor two-vehicle crash in front of the Vermilion Valley Bank in Kempton.

➜ On Feb. 13, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Piper City. The female had left prior to the deputy’s arrival.

➜ On Feb. 13, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 275 East and Illinois 9, near Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 11, a sheriff’s deputy took a complaint of criminal damage to property in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Feb. 11, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police with a suicidal person in Gibson City. The person agreed to go to a hospital for an evaluation.

➜ On Feb. 11, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police and Gibson City firefighters with a semi-tractor on fire in Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On Feb. 9, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 45 and County Road 200 North in rural Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving 100 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Steve Martin, 48, of Champaign, was transported from the Champaign County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, March 3. Martin was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Martinton on Saturday, March 3. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old was driving east on County Road 3000 North, just west of County Road 1600 East, and the vehicle left the road to the south, then overcorrected, causing it to cross back over the roadway. The vehicle then entered a ditch to the north of the road and struck the embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

➜ Dale Griffin, 53, of Ashkum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 2, to start serving a 15-weekend jail sentence he received for driving under the influence.

➜ Tyler J. Bruens, 22, of Watseka, was arrested on a Benton County (Ind.) warrant for being a fugitive from justice on Friday, March 2.

➜ Julian Munoz, 29, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on Thursday, March 1. Munoz was wanted on a Ford County warrant.

➜ Tyler L. Dixon, 34, of Gilman, was arrested for a violation of an order of protection on Thursday, March 1. Dixon was also arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28, on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license, fleeing and eluding police and resisting arrest.

➜ Terrance J. Morris, 25, of Danville, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Feb. 28, to start serving a two-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections that he received for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Haywood D. Carr, 35, of Champaign, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper parking on a roadway after a state trooper responded to a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 261 near Paxton in Ford County at 12:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Carr showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Max V. Triplett, 32, of Hammond, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 9:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 284 near Gilman in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw Triplett’s vehicle speeding and weaving all over the roadway. Triplett showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Mary K. Gilbert, 61, of Kankakee, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 8:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in Kankakee County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw Gilbert’s vehicle speeding and weaving all over the roadway on Illinois 17 at County Road 4500 East. Gilbert showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Jabarie J. Johns, 20, of Kankakee, and Isahih D. Hill, 18, of Kankakee, were each arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition and obstructing justice during a traffic stop at 3:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in Kankakee County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw a vehicle traveling at 102 mph in a 70-mph speed zone on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 314. The trooper caught up to the vehicle on Court Street in Kankakee. As the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and ran. Two occupants remained in the vehicle — Johns and Hill. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a firearm and ammunition.