One dead in two-vehicle crash near Danforth

DANFORTH — Authorities in Iroquois County are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon about 5 miles west of Danforth.
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said Gregory Ainsworth, 64, of rural Danforth, was killed in the crash at the intersection of county roads 2300 North and 300 East.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Ainsworth was traveling west on County Road 2300 North when his vehicle was struck on its driver’s side by a northbound vehicle driven by Terri Vadeboncoeur, 52, of Onarga.
Vadeboncoeur and a passenger in her other vehicle were taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr. Ainsworth was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
The sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the accident with the coroner’s office, was assisted at the scene by Danforth firefighters and Riverside Ambulance Service personnel.
