Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 15, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Michelle L. Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for three counts of abuse/neglect of an elderly person by a caregiver.

• Tamara S. McMillan, 53, of Urbana, for identity theft ($300-$2,000).

• Billy Joe Akers, 53, of Gibson City, for aggravated reckless driving and unlawful restraint.



Misdemeanors

• Bryan L. Brandon, 55, of Gibson City, for two counts of domestic battery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of resisting a peace officer.

• Jake Z. Morrow, 19, of Plainfield, for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis.



DUI

• Alexandria L. Anderson, 24, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Mark A. Motzny, 47, of Des Plaines, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Delia G. Avitia, 41, of Thawville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and failure to provide notice within 10 days to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office of a change in residential address or legal name.

• Mark A. Motzny, 47, of Des Plaines, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Christy L. Price, 47, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and no registration light.

• Sarah S.M. Hillhouse, 30, of Peoria, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Bennie E. Howie, 28, of Potomac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Patricia A. Struening, 60, of Loda, for driving on a driver’s license expired for more than a year.

• Richard D. Baldwin, 48, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Clint A. Knaub, 40, of Monroe, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle R. Bissell, 29, of Elliott, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aridah K. Velazquez-Luna, 22, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Brandon M. Adkins, 22, of Glenwood, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Robert L. Tomes, 60, of Wapella, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chen Zhang, 18, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kelsie Jordan Craft, 20, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dreon B. Carter, 22, of Paxton, for fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

• Jacklyn R. Weller, 18, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob A. Nowicki, 20, of Chatsworth, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Zachary R. Tovey, 18, of Wellington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Miroslawa Lukasiewiez, 58, of St. Anne, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew J. Weakman, 43, of Piper City, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Jay A. Makwana, 20, of Streamwood, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Vincent P. Gallo, 28, of Charleston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alexandria L. Anderson, 24, of Paxton, for avoiding a traffic-control signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Divorces

• Kendra Scott vs. Justin Scott.

• Jenny Opferman vs. Joshua Opferman.

• Kelli R. Zbinden vs. James Zbinden.