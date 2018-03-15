Police Blotter (March 15, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle traffic accident at 4:52 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred when Linda L. Stonestreet, 73, of Barnett, Mo., was driving a 2014 Cadillac STS and turned south onto Market Street from Patton Street, running over the island in the middle of the intersection. Her vehicle struck a stop sign and street sign in the process.

➜ Jo Lynn Rasor, 55, of Loda, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, March 10, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Pells and Maple streets. The accident occurred around 2:31 p.m. when Rasor was driving a 2006 Kia Utility south on Maple Street and struck a westbound 2011 GMC Arcadia driven by Madison J. Overbey, 22, of Cissna Park. No injuries were reported.

➜ Alexandria L. Anderson, 24, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:03 a.m. Saturday, March 10, in the parking lot of 105 E. State St. in downtown Paxton. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Anderson disobey a traffic-control signal at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. Anderson allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. The vehicle she was driving — a silver 2002 Honda Civic — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Brittani N. Alvarado, 30, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for deceptive practices/writing bad checks at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 1, in the 200 block of North Market Street.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Darren M. Melchi, 28, of 316 W. 4th St., Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Thursday, March 8.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Hilary M. Brammer, 40, of Sheldon, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for forgery on Sunday, March 11.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following an accident involving two semi-tractor trailers on Saturday, March 10, in the parking lot of the Pilot gas station in Gilman. The accident occurred when a semi driven by Michael T. Hannon, 41, of Nolanville, Texas, was attempting to park and struck another parked semi, causing more than $1,500 in damages to both vehicles.

➜ Kyle B. Ponton, 27, of Kankakee, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 9, to start serving a weekends sentence he received for driving with a revoked driver’s license.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Jaliel D. Bernard, 25, of Chicago, and Naketta L. Johnson, 31, of Chicago, were each arrested for possession of another persons’ credit/debit card and possession of an altered or counterfeited credit card during a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, March 11, on Interstate 57 near Ashkum in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw a southbound vehicle, driven by Johnson, speeding on I-57 near milepost 294. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several fraudulent credit cards. Johnson was also ticketed for speeding.

➜ Steven L. Schroeder, 59, of Carmi, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, March 10, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw Schroeder driving east in the westbound lanes on U.S. 24 at County Road 200 East.Schroeder showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Nathan J. Hoffman, 22, of Cullom, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding, improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, March 9, following a two-vehicle crash near Piper City in Ford County. Around 11 p.m., a state trooper was called to the scene of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of county roads 1200 East and 2400 North. Hoffman, who police said showed signs of alcohol impairment, was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.