Michael Hari: From deputy to abductor to alleged terrorist

Michael Benjamin Hari has been in the news before — many times, actually. But for those who may not remember, here are some facts about the 47-year-old Clarence man who now stands charged by the federal government in connection with two alleged bombings:

➜ One of two children born to Michael Lee and Janice Hari of Paxton, Hari attended Paxton schools and studied criminology and criminal justice at the University of Central Texas before graduating from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.

➜ Hari lived in Texas after college and became politically involved after the Waco shootout in 1993. He later told The News-Gazette that the FBI standoff with separatists in Waco had galvanized his beliefs.

➜ Hari moved back to Paxton in 1995 and became a deputy sheriff. He quit that job in 1997, telling The News-Gazette he became disgruntled with the way justice was often carried out.

➜ Also in 1997, a 26-year-old Hari held a meeting of the Libertarian Party in a gun store he operated in downtown Paxton called Hari’s Gun Works, and he made plans to run as a Libertarian candidate for Ford County sheriff. The county is dominantly Republican. “Basically we have a one-party system here and any time you have that, you’re not getting the kind of scrutiny you need,” Hari told The News-Gazette. “Nobody questions anything. They just go along.” Previously, Hari worked for the campaign of Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R- Texas. Hari said he got involved with the Libertarian Party when he attended demonstrations at the FBI standoff with separatists in Waco, Texas, in 1993. “Basically, Libertarianism stands for smaller government, cutting taxes, personal liberties. That’s what I’m for,” he said.

➜ In 1998, Hari challenged Republican Gibson City Police Chief Jeff Bond for sheriff in that November’s election. “As Ford County sheriff, I will put the sentenced inmates in the county jail to work,” Hari said. He also said he will devote more county resources to solving rural burglaries, drug enforcement and drunken driving enforcement. Bond defeated Hari by a vote of 3,272 to 1,166, even though a grand jury had recently indicted Bond, accusing him of using force to obtain a confession from a suspect.

➜ In 1999, a 28-year-old Hari ran for a seat on the Paxton City Council representing Ward 2. He opposed Richard Wolfe.

➜ Also in 1999, Hari was appointed by the Ford County Board to a two-year term on the Ford County Board of Review. Since Libertarians garnered more votes than did Democrats in the previous November’s election in Ford County, the Libertarians were entitled to a seat on the Ford County Board of Review.

➜ In 1999, Hari, secretary-treasurer for the Ford County Libertarian Party since its formation in October 1997, announced that the Ford County Central Committee had elected Harold Forbes of Melvin to succeed him in that position.

➜ In 2000, Hari became a member of the Old Order of the German Baptists, a group that has similar beliefs to the Amish. “My church is against involvement in politics,” he said. “I’m 100 percent in favor of being against that. I don’t have any interest in getting involved in politics again.”

➜ In 2005, after being out of the public eye for some time, a 34-year-old Hari was being sought by police for abducting his two daughters. Police said Hari never returned Allene and Mollie Hari to their mother as he was scheduled to do that April 1. The children’s mother, Michelle Frakes, a Peoria schoolteacher, was granted temporary custody of the children April 6. A warrant for his arrest included one count of child abduction and one count of unlawful interference with visitation. Police said investigators had a wide swath to check for the children — “anywhere from the Lafayette, Ind., area through Nashville or Phoenix, and he has lived in Texas.”

➜ In 2006, after living with his daughters in a Mennonite colony in Belize, Hari agreed to return to the U.S. with his daughters under the condition they appear on the Dr. Phil Show. After their TV appearance, Hari turned himself in and his daughters were reunited with their mother. “Everybody is back safe and healthy,’ Ford County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Duffy said. “They are slowly adjusting to being back in a different way of life.” Duffy said authorities, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, tracked Hari to Canada and then to a religious colony in Minnesota. “Dr. Phil decided to look and hired a private investigator,” Duffy said. That investigator, Harold Copus, a former FBI special agent, had previously worked with the television host to find missing children, he said. The private investigator met with Ford County officials and then talked with the leader of the religious colony in Minnesota. “He said, ‘You might try looking in Belize,’’ according to Duffy. ’They located him in a jungle in Belize. They had carved out a religious colony on 2,000 acres in the jungle.” Copus contacted the Belize colony leaders and, with them and Hari, negotiated Hari’s return with the girls, Duffy said. Dr. Phil’s staff was in Miami to tape the reunion.

➜ Later in 2006, following 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Hari guilty of child abduction. Hari, 35, dressed in black and sporting a full beard, stared straight ahead at the jury as his verdict was read. Testifying on his own behalf, Hari admitted taking the girls to Mexico and Belize on April 1, 2005. “It was a continuation of four years of constant strife with my ex-wife,” he said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to raise the girls the way we wanted to.” Hari said his daughters were unhappy at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Both Hari and Frakes had agreed in November 2004 that the girls would attend public schools unless both parents agreed on an accredited Christian school. Hari belonged to a religious sect, called the Old German Baptist Brethren, that believes that girls should have no formal education after the eighth grade. “The girls were miserable,” he said. “They got mocked in school. The children would cry and refused to go (to school).”

➜ In November 2006, Hari was sentenced to 30 months of probation. During the sentencing hearing, Ford County State’s Attorney Tony Lee argued for a jail term, saying that Hari “displayed classic criminal tendencies” and referring to a sentencing report that said Hari “rationalized the situation for his own benefit, minimized his own wrongdoing and projected blame onto others.”

➜ In 2008, as fuel prices were skyrocketing, Hari could be seen regularly visiting Paxton on a horse and buggy. Hari, who said he had not driven a car in three years, said he does not even glance at the signs at area gas stations that have listed the price of gasoline at above $4 a gallon in recent weeks. “I really don’t even know what it sells for. I think it sells for somewhere between $3 and $5 a gallon,” the Clarence man said. “It’s kind of nice not to know what it costs.”

➜ In April 2017, Hari tells The Chicago Tribune how he drafted a $10 billion plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico, citing President Donald Trump’s call for such a wall. Hari drew up the proposal after launching a security company, Crisis Resolution Security Services, the newspaper said.

➜ In July 2017, Hari was arrested for the alleged assault of a neighbor in Clarence. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report detailing how the 46-year-old Hari, amid an argument with his neighbor, allegedly used an “arm-bar takedown” maneuver on his neighbor to restrain him, then pressed an airsoft handgun against the back of his head as he was being held face-down against the back of Hari’s car. Hari was charged with unlawful restraint and battery. His case is still pending in Ford County Circuit Court.

➜ In October 2017, Hari and Joseph Allen Morris brought suit in Ford County Circuit Court against Button Township and seven township officials, claiming they maliciously turned off the water to Hari’s office building in Clarence. The lawsuit said the township’s actions had prevented the opening of a grocery store in the north end of the building, because the health department requires water service for handwashing.

➜ In February 2018, Hari filed a federal lawsuit in central Illinois, naming the U.S. secretaries of agriculture and health and human services as defendants. It accuses their departments of violating his constitutional rights by doing the food-safety certification work that his firm, Equicert, does. “The People of the United States have rejected the Marxist doctrine that the government shall own the means of production,” he wrote, according to the court document. He requested a court order barring federal officials from interfering with his business.

➜ On March 13, 2018, Hari and three other Clarence men were arrested by federal authorities for possession of a machine gun, a charge intended to hold them while the government seeks additional charges that allegedly link three of them to a mosque bombing in Minnesota and the attempted bombing of a women’s health clinic in Champaign last year. Hari is believed to have been the leader of a homegrown domestic terrorism group to which the other men belonged.