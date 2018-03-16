No injuries when truck strikes train

ONARGA — No one was hurt when a pickup truck struck a train that was crossing U.S. 24/52 in Iroquois County on Thursday afternoon.

District 21 Illinois State Police said the accident occurred around 12:56 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Richard C. Woodlock, 89, of Fowler, Ind., was westbound on U.S. 24 and struck a northbound train that was traveling 15 mph while crossing U.S. 24/52.

Woodlock sustained no injuries, police said.