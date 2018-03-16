One dead in crash near Piper City

PIPER CITY — A Michigan woman was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident near Piper City in northern Ford County.

District 21 Illinois State Police said in a news release that Rosemary E. Posekany, 66, of Greenville, Mich., was pronounced dead by Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner at the scene of the crash at U.S. 24 and County Road 1700 East.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the accident occurred around 10:29 a.m. when Posekany was driving a 205 Ford Escape east on U.S. 24 and her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Edwardo D. Rodreguiz, 39, of Merrillville, Ind., who police said failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection.

Rodreguiz was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodreguiz was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.