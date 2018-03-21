Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 21, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Christy L. Price, 47, of Champaign, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
DUI
• Nathan J. Hoffman, 22, of Cullom, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Fernanda D. Villegas, 21, of Palos Hills, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jo Lynn Rasor, 55, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Roger A. Tate, 59, of Redlands, Calif., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jesus Diaz Rodriguez, 30, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Harley R. Denny, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Samantha J. Holderfield, 26, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tina M. Cruse, 42, of Mansfield, for using an electronic communication device while driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Colton M. Johnson, 18, of Loda, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Lakeita Ann Burke, 32, of St. Louis, Mo., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathan J. Hoffman, 22, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, failure to reduce speed to
avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Kimberly A. Martin, 18, of Gibson City, for squealing/screeching tires.
• Darren M. Melchi, 28, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Brent A. Hewitt, 35, of Gibson City, for overweight on axle.
• Calvin L. Rowan, 27, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Charles H. Hess, 55, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Javier Gallegos-Perez, 29, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lori A. Cain, 45, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Divorces
• Justin Paul Poplett vs. Laura Lynn Poplett.
