Police Blotter (March 21, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 6:29 a.m. Friday, March 16, at the intersection of Summer and Vermilion streets. The accident occurred when a northbound 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Brent E. geyer, 41, of Paxton, struck the front driver’s-side corner of a westbound 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Shirley M. Eppelheimer, 60, of Paxton.

➜ Floyd Woolridge of Paxton reported to police at 3:40 p.m. Monday, March 12, that someone had driven across his property, putting tire tracks in the ground.

➜ Alexandria F. Muller of Paxton reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, that someone had thrown a rock at her vehicle’s rear window.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Corey M. Allen, 22, of 237 E. Franklin St., Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and illegal transportation of alcohol on Sunday, March 18.

➜ A juvenile, for graduated driver’s license violations on Sunday, March 18.

➜ Weihua Zhu, 47, of Naperville, for speeding on Thursday, March 15.

➜ Tina M. Cruse, 42, of Mansfield, for driving with a revoked driver’s license, using an electronic communication device while driving and operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, March 13.

➜ Kimberly A. Martin, 18, of 748 E. Ford County Road 500 North, rural Gibson City, for squealing or screeching of tires on Tuesday, March 13.

➜ John F. Weller, 43, of 603 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for a probation violation on Monday, March 12.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of March 1-18:

➜ On March 18, a sheriff’s deputy took a report about the theft of prescription drugs from a residence in Roberts.

➜ On March 17, sheriff’s deputies assisted Paxton police with a suicidal male. He was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

➜ On March 17, sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois State Police with a two-vehicle fatal crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 2000 East in rural Paxton.

➜ On March 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 2700 East in rural Clarence. The driver reported being ran off of the roadway by another unknown vehicle. This caused the driver’s vehicle to strike a guardrail and go into a ditch. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On March 15, sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois State Police with a fatal two-vehicle crash at U.S. 24 and County Road 1700 East in rural Piper City.

➜ On March 14, a sheriff’s deputy took a report about the theft of a bicycle in Piper City.

➜ On March 13, sheriff’s deputies assisted the FBI with the arrest of four men from Clarence wanted on alleged domestic terrorist activities involving several states. The arrests came after a several-month investigation involving multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

➜ On March 13, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Piper City. Upon arrival, the disturbance was found to be a verbal argument; however, deputies arrested the male party because he was wanted on a warrant out of Iroquois County.

➜ On March 13, a sheriff’s deputy took a report about a burglary from a business in Roberts.

➜ On March 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to suicidal male in Roberts. The person was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

➜ On March 9, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Tri-Point Middle School in Piper City to take a report of a school shooting threat. Upon investigating the threat and speaking to the student’s parents, it was determined that the Tri-Point school district would handle the student internally. The Ford County and Livingston County sheriff’s offices will further investigate and consult with the state’s attorneys’ offices for any potential charges to be brought against the student.

➜ On March 9, a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash at county roads 4000 North and 1200 East in rural Cabery. The deputy’s squad was struck from behind by another vehicle. Both drivers were transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for minor injuries. The crash was handled by Illinois State Police. The driver who struck the squad car received multiple citations, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ On March 9, a sheriff’s deputy and Illinois State Police responded to a domestic disturbance in Piper City. Upon arrival, a male had fled the scene and a female was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue the matter further.

➜ On March 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at county roads 2600 East and 200 North in rural Clarence. The driver was found deceased under the vehicle. Further investigation is ongoing by the Ford County Coroner’s Office.

➜ On March 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to five grain cars that derailed and fell onto their sides on the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks in Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On March 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Illinois 54 and County Road 600 East in rural Gibson City. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On March 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a car-versus-deer crash that happened at the intersection of county roads 600 East and 500 North in rural Gibson City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On March 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to one-vehicle crash. A vehicle ran off of the roadway and into a ditch at the intersection of county roads 600 East and 1300 North in rural Sibley. No injuries were reported.

➜ On March 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 2663 North and 1600 East in rural Piper City. The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended.

➜ On March 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Clarence for a horse running loose. The Ford County animal control officer was called to take care of the horse.

➜ On March 1, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of county roads 2500 North and 1575 East in rural Piper City. The driver was arrested for no valid driver’s license and other citations.

➜ On March 1, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a car-versus-deer crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 1600 East, near Paxton. There were no reported injuries.

➜ On March 1, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at the 261 mile post, near Paxton. No injuries were reported.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Edward T. Handy, 34, of Watseka, was arrested for burglary to a vehicle, theft of more than $500, unlawful use of a

weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of an altered Firearm Owner’s Identification card on Monday, March 19.

➜ Charlie Rasmussen, 20, of Bourbonnais, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, March 19. Rasmussen was wanted for failure to appear in court for possession of alcohol by a minor.

➜ Noel L. Swartz, 22, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft on Saturday, March 17.

➜ Mary M. Mezaros, 63, of Thawville, was arrested for a violation of an emergency order of protection on Saturday, March 17.

➜ Phillip Anglin, 41, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 16,

to begin serving a five-weekend sentence he received for domestic battery and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ Alphonso Steward, 27, of Donovan, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 16, to begin serving a one-weekend sentence he received for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Garret J. Coffey, 33, of Milford, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a one-year sentence for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Coffey was awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

➜ Jarrod Burton, 24, of Sheldon, was arrested Tuesday, March 13, on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant charging him with escape.

➜ James A. Martinez, 29, of Piper City, was arrested Tuesday, March 13, on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Vanessa Fajardo, 19, of Chicago, was arrested for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 9:56 p.m. Thursday, March 15, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper saw a speeding vehicle heading north on the interstate near mile post 297. A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants revealed 45.4

grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Fajardo was a passenger.

➜ Roland M. Arafiles, 48, of Champaign, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcoho and ticketed for driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, March 13, following a two-vehicle accident near Loda on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around 8:07 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile post 267 in Iroquois County. Arafiles’ vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes before it crashed into another vehicle. Arafiles was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with minor injuries. A state trooper later arrived at the hospital and spoke with Arafiles, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Arafiles was transported to the Iroquois County Jail after being discharged from the hospital.