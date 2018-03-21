Terrorism acts prompt Ford County to seek revocation of Clarence man's probation

PAXTON — Michael J. McWhorter, one of the Ford County men suspected in the bombing of a Minnesota mosque and the failed bombing of a women’s health clinic in Champaign, has been ordered to appear in Ford County Circuit Court in June to respond to allegations that he violated the probation he received two years ago for a drug-related conviction.

A petition signed by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian and Chief Probation Officer Ellen Maxey was filed Tuesday at the courthouse in Paxton, alleging that McWhorter violated his probation four times since August.

The petition alleges that the 29-year-old McWhorter did so by committing the offense of terrorism on Aug. 7, 2017, by taking part in the bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn.

That same day, McWhorter allegedly also violated his probation by committing the offense of unlawul use of a weapon, the petition alleges.

According to federal authorities, McWhorter allegedly threw a homemade bomb in the mosque and fled before it exploded. No injuries were reported.

A third probation violation allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, when McWhorter again committed the offense of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the attempted firebombing of the Women’s Health Practice at 2125 S. Neil St. in Champaign.

The fourth alleged violation occurred Jan. 1, 2018, when McWhorter allegedly committed a home invasion in Indiana. According to federal authorities, McWhorter admitted that he participated in a home invasion in Indiana intending to rob a Hispanic drug dealer of cash while posing as police with a search warrant.

McWhorter was issued a summons to appear in court on the petition to revoke his probation at 8:45 a.m. June 18, Killian said.

McWhorter was sentenced to two years of probation on Feb. 23, 2016, after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. In return for his plea, misdemeanor charges of possession of 2.5-10 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

McWhorter, who listed an address at 211 S.W. 1st St. in Clarence, was arrested by Paxton police on the five misdemeanor charges on March 23, 2015, following two controlled buys in which McWhorter allegedly sold 1.2 and 5 grams of cannabis, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

McWhorter was among four Clarence men — all believed to be members of an anti-government militia called the White Rabbit 3 Percent Illinois Patriot Freedom Fighters Militia — who were arrested by federal authorities on March 13 for possession of a machine gun, a charge intended to hold them while the government seeks additional charges that allegedly link three of them to the mosque bombing in Minnesota and the attempted bombing of the clinic in Champaign.

Besides McWhorter, also charged were Michael B. Hari, 47; Joe Morris, 22; and Ellis “E.J.” Mack, 18.

Federal prosecutors in the District of Minnesota have also charged Hari, Morris and McWhorter with arson in connection with the mosque bombing.

Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy and one-time Libertarian candidate for sheriff, is believed to have been the leader of the militia.

Like McWhorter, Hari has a separate criminal case pending in Ford County. Hari is charged with unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor battery in connection with the alleged assault of a neighbor in July 2017. Hari’s next court date was set for 8:45 a.m. June 18.