Paxton police to be actively watching for 'stop-arm' violations

PAXTON — Following complaints of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses with their “stop signal arms” out, Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said his officers will be actively watching for such violations while on patrol in the areas where the complaints are originating.

Cornett said teenaged drivers, in particular, have been observed in recent weeks stopping for school buses while their “stop signal arms” were extended, but then illegally proceeding to pass them. Cornett said he believes some drivers may have the misconception that the “stop signal arm” can be treated as a stop sign.

Cornett said violations have been witnessed recently in the 300 and 400 blocks of West Center Street, 500 block of West Pells Street and 300 block of South Market Street. Those areas will be targeted for police patrols, Cornett said.

According to Illinois law, drivers are required to stop for school buses with their “stop signal arms” extended and “shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the driver of the vehicle is signaled by the school bus driver to proceed or the visual signals are no longer actuated.”

A first violation can result in the suspension of driving privileges for three months and a $150 fine. A second or subsequent violation can result in a one-year suspension and a $500 fine.

A school bus’ “stop signal arm” is supposed to be extended after the bus has come to a complete stop for the purpose of loading or unloading students. The arm is supposed to be retracted before the bus moves again.