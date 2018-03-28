Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 28, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Jon Michael K. O’Neil, 32, of Clarence, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
DUI
• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Patrick M. Cahill II, 19, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Zaire B. Petty, 19, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Corey M. Allen, 22, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Kaitlin K. Garrett, 21, of Carencro, La., for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane A. Anderson, 26, of Danville, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Andrew J. Gilliland, 31, of Urbana, for operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.
• Katie L. Kaufmann, 23, of Cissna Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sandra E. Baldwin, 33, of Chatsworth, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael John Kelly, 36, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kevin R. Kilgus, 60, of Strawn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew L. Griffin, 49, of Oswego, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jaylah L. Knox, 21, of Chicago, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Edwardo D. Rodriguez, 39, of Merrillville, Ind., for disregarding a stop sign.
• Julie A. Mainard, 46, of Bourbonnais, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Patrick M. Cahill II, 19, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tiffany L. Rollins, 39, of Sibley, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Gary L. Sage, 61, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dustin C. Chapman, 27, of Decatur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Crescent City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ismael Raya-Arroyo, 34, of Piper City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Carole L. Geister, 56, of Gardner, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert J. Rudisill, 77, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• DeAngelo M. Williams, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Stephen J. Fetters, 31, of Roberts, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Weihua Zhu, 47, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Gibson City, no offense listed.
• Corey M. Allen, 22, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Leon J. Ashley, 31, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Keith E. Henry, 62, of Urbana, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kyle A. Viguerie, 20, of Lafayette, La., for expired registration.
• Paula S. Burrell, 66, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jesus A. Morales, 43, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dylan J. Clingenpeel, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Douglas V. Bell, 55, of Chatsworth, for expired registration and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Phillip S. Santefort, 48, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathaniel P. Allison, 19, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachary R. Tovey, 18, of Wellington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kevin P. O’Keefe, 22, of Downers Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michelle E. Uccardi, 28, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Marilyn J. Jungels, 54, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark A. Frandle, 32, of St. Joseph, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven M. Langer, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for operating a non-highway vehicle on a street, road or highway, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jonathan M. Morgan, 33, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Shane A. Anderson, 26, of Danville, for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper use of a turn signal and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Divorces
• Thomas W. Lutz vs. Loretta J. Lutz.
• Sean F. Kelley vs. Roxanne S. Kelley.
Orders of protection
• Haylie Ponton vs. Zakkeri Thompson.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.