Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 28, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Jon Michael K. O’Neil, 32, of Clarence, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.



DUI

• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Patrick M. Cahill II, 19, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Zaire B. Petty, 19, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Corey M. Allen, 22, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Kaitlin K. Garrett, 21, of Carencro, La., for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shane A. Anderson, 26, of Danville, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Andrew J. Gilliland, 31, of Urbana, for operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.

• Katie L. Kaufmann, 23, of Cissna Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sandra E. Baldwin, 33, of Chatsworth, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michael John Kelly, 36, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin R. Kilgus, 60, of Strawn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew L. Griffin, 49, of Oswego, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jaylah L. Knox, 21, of Chicago, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Edwardo D. Rodriguez, 39, of Merrillville, Ind., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Julie A. Mainard, 46, of Bourbonnais, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Patrick M. Cahill II, 19, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tiffany L. Rollins, 39, of Sibley, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Gary L. Sage, 61, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dustin C. Chapman, 27, of Decatur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Crescent City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ismael Raya-Arroyo, 34, of Piper City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Carole L. Geister, 56, of Gardner, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Robert J. Rudisill, 77, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• DeAngelo M. Williams, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stephen J. Fetters, 31, of Roberts, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Weihua Zhu, 47, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Gibson City, no offense listed.

• Corey M. Allen, 22, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Leon J. Ashley, 31, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Keith E. Henry, 62, of Urbana, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kyle A. Viguerie, 20, of Lafayette, La., for expired registration.

• Paula S. Burrell, 66, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jesus A. Morales, 43, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dylan J. Clingenpeel, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Douglas V. Bell, 55, of Chatsworth, for expired registration and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Phillip S. Santefort, 48, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathaniel P. Allison, 19, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary R. Tovey, 18, of Wellington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin P. O’Keefe, 22, of Downers Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle E. Uccardi, 28, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Marilyn J. Jungels, 54, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark A. Frandle, 32, of St. Joseph, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven M. Langer, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for operating a non-highway vehicle on a street, road or highway, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jonathan M. Morgan, 33, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Shane A. Anderson, 26, of Danville, for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper use of a turn signal and driving on a suspended driver’s license.



Divorces

• Thomas W. Lutz vs. Loretta J. Lutz.

• Sean F. Kelley vs. Roxanne S. Kelley.



Orders of protection

• Haylie Ponton vs. Zakkeri Thompson.