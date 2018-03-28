Latest twist in Hari case: Feds, UI bomb squad pay visit

CLARENCE — Two weeks after picking up bombing suspect Michael Hari on his way to a court appearance, federal agents were back in Ford County on Monday, presumably to collect evidence related to the case.
Agents blocked off a road leading to Hari’s home in Clarence, where the University of Illinois bomb squad was also on-site.
Also Monday, agents were seen loading into an SUV items taken from a home belonging to Hari’s father, in the 300 block of Paxton’s East Summer Street.
Authorities believe Hari is the leader of a homegrown domestic terrorism group responsible for bombing a mosque in Minnesota and attempting to do the same at a women’s health clinic in Champaign.
Hari, Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris and Ellis Mack, all of Clarence, remain in custody after their March 13 arrest for possession of a machine gun.
The next step happens next month, when prosecutors take their case to a grand jury, which could return an indictment if it finds probable cause linking Hari, Morris and McWhorter to the Minnesota bombing.
Comments
