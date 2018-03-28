Police Blotter (March 28, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Three Paxton residents — Dakota J. Degarmo, 19; Matthew L. Anderson, 23; and Harlee N. Nelson, 18 — were arrested for burglary and theft (less than $300) after Paxton police investigated a report of several tools having been stolen from a residence in the 200 block of North Market Street around 6 p.m. Monday, March 26.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons ticketed recently:

➜ Maria G. Sanchez-Reyer, 22, of rural Milford, for speeding on Friday, March 23.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nathan B. Lee, 42, of Sparta, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, March 26. Lee was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for writ of body.

➜ William E. Spence, 36, of Ashkum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, March 25. Spence was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license and aggravated driving under the influence.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Milford on Sunday, March 25. The accident occurred when Tamika L. Sandifer, 25, of Danville, was driving south on County Road 2000 East, near County Road 1130 North, and lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered roadway, striking a guardrail. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Monet Basler, 23, of Gilman, was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage on Saturday, March 24, following a two-vehicle accident in Gilman. The accident occurred on Crescent Street near Park Street when a vehicle driven by Laura Berrera, 51, of Fairbury, was northbound on Crescent Street attempting to turn into the parking lot of Dollar General and Basler’s vehicle crossed over the center line and struck Barrera’s vehicle. Basler’s vehicle then continued off the roadway, striking a utility pole and a speed limit sign. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. A passenger in Basler’s vehicle was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Buckley on Saturday, March 24. The accident occurred when Christine A. Kohler, 56, of South Bend, Ind., was driving west on County Road 1200 North, near County Road 1000 East, and she lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered roadway. Her vehicle went into a ditch, striking the ditch embankment. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Imanuel Wilson, 26, of Kankakee, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant and was also arrested for obstructing identification on Saturday, March 24.

➜ Thomas J. Wolf, 63, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, March 23.

➜ Jose A. Diaz Jr., 29, of Onarga, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 23, to begin serving a three-weekend sentence he received for a violation of an order of protection.

➜ Jessica L. Marcotte, 28, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 23, to begin serving a one-weekend sentence she received for retail theft.

➜ Salvador Santoyo-Gomez, 34, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, March 23. Santoyo-Gomez was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for cruelty to animals.

➜ Heather M. Vaughn, 29, of Ashkum, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, March 22. Vaughn was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for resisting a peace officer.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Todd A. Logan, 50, of York, Pa., was ticketed for driving while fatigued on Friday, March 23, following a one-vehicle accident at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 49 and County Road 50 North in Iroquois County. The accident occurred when Logan was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-trailer north on Illinois 49 and the semi and trailer left the roadway and overturned. No injuries were reported.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Thursday, April 26. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois

law requires all vehicle passengers — those in both the front and back seats — to be buckled up.