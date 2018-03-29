Arkansas man arrested for allegedly traveling to Paxton to meet minor

DeAndre D. Scott, 19, of Hope, Ark., is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Ford County Jail, accused of grooming and traveling to meet a minor in Paxton.

PAXTON — A 19-year-old Arkansas man is being held at the Ford County Jail on charges alleging that he traveled to Paxton to meet a juvenile whom he met on Snapchat.

In a news release Thursday, Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett announced the arrest of DeAndre D. Scott of Hope, Ark., who is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Scott is being held on charges of grooming and traveling to meet a minor as an investigation remains ongoing, Cornett said.

Cornett said the Paxton Police Department was notified on March 21 that Scott had traveled from Arkansas to Paxton to meet with a minor whom he had met over the cellular phone application Snapchat.

Through an initial investigation, it was discovered that Scott and the minor, whose identity is being withheld, began talking and exchanging photos of each other over the social-networking app and that Scott traveled to Paxton in order to spend time with the minor, Cornett said.

In addition to interviews conducted with Scott and the minor, four cellular phones have been voluntarily turned over to the police department for forensic examination, Cornett said.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said he did not want to comment on the possible filing of formal charges until police reports and evidence examinations have been completed.

Cornett, though, in warning about the dangers inherent in some social-networking applications, asked that parents regularly be mindful of their children’s phones and monitor who they are talking with and exchanging information and photos with.

“The fact that a complete stranger from another state is alleged to have befriended a young person here in Paxton and traveled over 600 miles in an attempt to make contact with that minor is a scary proposition for all parents, and it shows the necessity of talking with your children about responsibility and safety issues when using social-networking apps,” Cornett said.