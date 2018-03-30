Former Gilman clerk gets probation for stealing city money

GILMAN — The former city clerk in Gilman will be on probation for four years after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars from the city.
Fifty-year-old Michelle Fancher could have gotten up to 15 years in prison. She will also have to pay back $51,954.51 as a part of an agreement in which she pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge. Prosecutors dropped a charge of official misconduct in exchange for the plea.
Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine said that between 2011 and 2017, Fancher took cash from residents who were paying their water, sewage and garbage fees. Devine said Fancher marked the accounts as paid but pocketed the money.
In August 2017, Fancher went on vacation, and city officials found issues with the books. When Fancher was confronted, she resigned.
