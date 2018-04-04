Clarence men indicted for possession of machine gun

SPRINGFIELD — A federal grand jury in Springfield returned an indictment Wednesday that charges four Ford County men with possession of a machine gun.

Indicted were Michael B. Hari, 47; Joe Morris, 22; Michael McWhorter, 29; and Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, a rural community in East Central Illinois. The four men were previously arrested and charged last month with the same offense in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The men will make their respective initial appearances on the indictment in federal court in Urbana on a date to be determined by the U.S. Clerk of the Court.

The indictment alleges that the four men were in possession of a machine gun from October 2017 up to and including Feb. 27, 2018.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield and Minneapolis divisions, the University of Illinois Police Department, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Champaign Police Department, the Illinois State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller is representing the government on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, working in coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

The men have been ordered to remain detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.